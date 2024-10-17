NZ series: Scars of 46 all out may take a long time to heal for India

It’s not for nothing that cricket is called such a great leveller. The first two sessions of day two of the Bengaluru Test will go down as one of shame for Indian cricket when the hosts, coming in on the back of an 18-series unbeaten streak at home, succumbed to their lowest Test total at home in the face of New Zealand's relentless seam attack on Thursday.

A total of 46 all out seems nothing short of absurd from a batting line-up such as this, beating their previous worst of 75 versus the West Indies in Delhi way back in 1987. Breaking for lunch in a rain-interrupted first session at 34 for six, the Indian batters managed to cross their lowest ever total of 36 at Adelaide in the 2020-21 series Down Under, which had TV pundit Ravi Shastri — who was then the head coach — heaving a sigh of relief. However, Cricket Australia made sure everyone remembered by cheekily trolling the Indian team's abject display.

The odds are still in favour of India coming out on top in this series, but the jolt the Indian batting line-up has received under unusually challenging conditions at home will leave a scar. True, the conditions were overcast and there was both bounce and seam movement at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, but then why show the bravado of batting first after winning the toss?