Slippery Slopes' report shows how climate change is threatening Winter Olympics 2022

"This is not only energy and water-intensive, but frequently using chemicals to slow melt also delivers a surface that many competitors say is unpredictable and potentially dangerous," said a report 'Slippery Slopes: How Climate Change is threatening the 2022 Winter Olympics' released on Wednesday.



Climate change is to be blamed for threatening the Winter Olympics and the future of snow sports by making conditions much more dangerous to athletes and participants. The report is based on inputs from leading skiers, snowboarders and bobsledders on their fears for the future of snow sports as climate changes, a release said.



It is produced by the Sport Ecology Group at Loughborough University and 'Protect Our Winters'.



Scottish freestyle skier, Laura Donaldson warned that if "freestyle super pipes are formed from snow-making machines in a poor (natural snow) season, the walls of the pipe are solid, vertical ice and the pipe floor is solid ice. This is dangerous for athletes, some have died."



Two-time Canadian Olympian and leading freestyle skier, Philippe Marquis spoke of the "scary changes in the basic structure of ice formation and the landscape of glaciers" he had seen in recent years.