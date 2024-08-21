Thank you, Vinesh!

But let’s return to the protagonist of this story for the ages. A skim of the reams published, both dead-tree and digital, in the aftermath of Vinesh’s disqualification suggests the rules weren’t on her side. The merit of those rules is perhaps debatable, questionable even, but there is no watertight case to make an exception to those rules while the Games are still on. Even though at the time of writing, the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) had reportedly accepted Team Vinesh’s appeal that she be awarded a joint silver; its verdict was still pending. Even Vinesh and all the millions who join her in the prayer that the CAS adjudicates favourably will hope that there is no shadow of doubt on the legitimacy of the award, if it lands on her side.

Athletes who compete at the top level, professional or amateur, trace a very large arc in a very short lifespan—depending on their sport, they peak somewhere in their 20s and have to start contemplating an afterlife in their 30s. Imagine thinking of ‘retirement’ in your 30s! Their waiver of a ‘normal’ life, featuring the tiny indulgences—like an occasional bar of chocolate, a late party with friends, a day off, life away from the cossetting indulgence of parents that you and I might consider unexceptional—starts before they reach teenage, often much sooner. It takes 10-15 years of a tunnel-vision pursuit at a heavy cost that their young brains can barely process.