Canada probes Nike over alleged use of forced Uyghur labor

A corporate ethics watchdog in Canada on Tuesday launched separate investigations into sporting goods company Nike and the mining firm Dynasty Gold over allegations of using forced labor from China's Uyghur minority.

Nike Canada and Dynasty Gold, based in Vancouver, are both "alleged to have or have had supply chains or operations in the People's Republic of China identified as using or benefitting from the use of Uyghur forced labor," a statement from the Canadian Ombudsperson for Responsible Enterprise (CORE) said.

The probes were launched after a coalition of 28 civil society organizations lodged several complaints in June last year about the overseas business of 13 Canadian companies.