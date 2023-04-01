'I am still alive,' Pope Francis says while leaving hospital
Pope Francis has ended his three-night stay in a Rome hospital after recovering from breathing problems. He will now return to the Vatican just ahead of Easter.
Rome's Gemelli University Hospital has released Pope Francis three days after he was brought in for treatment of a respiratory infection, news agencies on the scene reported on Saturday.
The 86-year-old pontiff joked with wellwishers and reporters waiting outside that he was "still alive" as he headed back to the Vatican to prepare for Easter week.
The pope had been brought to the hospital after complaining of breathing difficulties, but doctors said he responded well to a treatment of antibiotics.
Ready for Easter
Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni had already confirmed that the pope would take part in the Palm Sunday service this weekend, the official beginning of Holy Week in the run-up to Easter.
The ceremonies and rituals that make up Holy Week — the most important period for the Christian faith — can be exhausting and the pope's hospital visit is only the most recent in a series of ailments.
Francis marked his 10-year anniversary as pope in March.
