India-US strike balancing act following Blinken visit

Reaffirming commitment to their growing partnership , and a shared focus on the Indo-Pacific, India and the US touched base on critical problems facing the world during high-level talks this week.

With the Israel-Hamas conflict raging, the Russia-Ukraine war grinding on, and China's assertiveness continuing in the Indo-Pacific, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met their Indian counterparts in New Delhi.

Blinken arrived in New Delhi from South Korea, the latest leg of a marathon trip that has included a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Japan and a whirlwind tour of the West Asia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to the US in June, which included deals to boost cooperation in key areas including defense, space and trade, has prompted closer ties between the two nations.

This week's discussions picked up the threads from Modi's visit to Washington and President Joe Biden's trip to New Delhi for the G20 summit in September.

"We're building on a rather remarkable year of engagement, and I think it's just evidence of the fact that we have not only the strongest bilateral partnership we ever had, but also a regional one and, indeed, a global one," Blinken said in his opening remarks.