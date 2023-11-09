Israel-Palestine conflict: 50,000 flee intense fighting northern Gaza

Tens of thousands flee Gaza as Israeli army advances

An estimated 50,000 people fled south from northern Gaza on Wednesday as Israel continued its ground offensive in Gaza City.

Many of the buildings in the north of the Gaza Strip have been destroyed and toppled trees are a common sight.

Journalists on the ground saw little sign of human activity, save for Israeli flags that now fly from Gaza beach resorts.

An Israeli military officer told The Associated Press news agency that soldiers had not seen civilians in the area.

"We have not seen any civilians here — only Hamas," the anonymous lieutenant colonel said. "We gave all the people that live here a good heads-up that we're coming."

He added that Hamas militants had been spotted above ground as well as emerging from a system of tunnels the group has dug under Gaza.

The Israel Defense Forces said a temporary evacuation corridor will be set up again on Thursday to allow people safely to flee south.

Israel has called on residents of Gaza to move out of the northern Gaza Strip for their own safety. Israeli military operations continue in southern regions of the enclave as well as the north.

Over 10,000 people have died in Gaza since the start of an Israeli military campaign that followed Hamas terror attacks in southern Israel on October 7 that killed 1,400 people.