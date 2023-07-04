Israeli raids in West Bank city of Jenin enter second day

Israel's military operations in the city and nearby refugee camp of Jenin in the occupied West Bank — the biggest in the area for years — entered their second day on Tuesday.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said that a Palestinian who was wounded during clashes on Monday died overnight, bringing the death toll up to 10.

100 people have been wounded in the raid since Monday, 20 of them seriously, according to the ministry.

The clashes mark an escalation in violence following back-and-forth attacks between the two sides in the occupied West Bank over the past weeks.