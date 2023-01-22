Global Economic Recession: No Solutions on Offer

International Monetary Fund (IMF) managing director Kristalina Georgieva too has now admitted that the world economy will slow down in 2023 to a point where as much as a third of it will see an actual contraction in GDP. This is because all the three major economic powers in the world, the US, the European Union and China, will witness slowdowns. Of the three, Georgieva believes, the US will do better because of the resilience of its labour market, which in fact provides some hope for the world economy as a whole.

There are two ironies inherent in what she said. The first is that the best prospects for the world economy today, even the IMF appears to concede, if only implicitly, lie in the income of workers in the US not plummeting. For the IMF, which has systematically advocated wage cuts as an essential part of its stabilisation-cum-structural adjustment policies, this is a surprising, though welcome, admission. Of course, Georgieva, many would argue, sees the US labour market resilience as a result of the country’s economic performance and not as its cause. But that she considers it a “blessing” (if not an unmixed one) shows that she recognises the role of workers’ incomes in sustaining demand.

Some may contend that IMF’s stabilisation-cum-structural adjustment policies are typically for economies in crisis—as a means to overcome these crises, not as a panacea for growth—and so this does not indicate a fundamental shift in the IMF’s understanding of labour and its stabilising role in an economy. But what the IMF is now saying is certainly not aligned with what it usually says; it is in effect conceding that a resilient labour market in the US is actually beneficial for its growth, which begs the question: why should other economies too not attempt to have resilient labour markets even when they are in crisis, and tackle their crises through other, more direct, means like import controls and price controls?

The second irony is her recognition that such a resilient labour market, while being beneficial for US growth, will simultaneously keep up the inflation rate in the US, forcing the Federal Reserve Board to further increase interest rates. This has two clear implications. First, it means that the US growth rate, while being less affected for the time being, will inevitably be constricted in the months to come as the Fed increases interest rates. The US doing better than the EU and China in 2023 is, then, not a phenomenon that will last long.

Since a poor performance by the US will have an adverse effect on the world economy as a whole, this amounts to saying that world recession will worsen in the months to come, unless China’s Covid situation improves substantially. In other words, even if only a third of the world economy faces a recession in 2023, much larger swathes of it will be similarly affected later. This is certainly the most dire prediction of the future of capitalism at this juncture coming from any of its major spokespersons.