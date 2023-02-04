Sri Lanka: Anger at government over independence celebration

But, this weekend, the country is planning to celebrate the 75th anniversary of independence from British colonial rule, which ended in 1948. Makeshift tents are already up in Galle Face, Colombo, Sri Lanka's commercial capital, where the national celebration will be held, not far from the site of last year's anti-government protest, which lasted several months. This will be the first independence celebration of veteran politician turned president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, who succeeded former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa following his resignation in the throng of mass protests in 2022.