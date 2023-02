Turkey-Syria earthquake: In photos The devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake has claimed over 15,000 lives so far







NH Digital Engagement: 0 Top view of Bayraklı Bornova rebuilding after the earthquake in Aegean Turkey The 2000 year old Gaziantep Castle of Turkey Via Twitter

NRDF from India sent to aid Turkey in rescue operations South Korea's rescue team sent to Turkey

Israeli medical aid A father holding his daughter's hand

Oman relief supply to Turkey and Syria Syria

Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines

Turkey

Syria

earthquake