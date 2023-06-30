UK: Environment minister Zac Goldsmith quits, criticizes PM
The UK minister said he was leaving due to government's "apathy" and accused PM Rishi Sunak of being "uninterested" in environmental matters.
The UK's environment minister Zac Goldsmith announced his resignation on Friday, saying it was government "apathy" which led him to his decision.
Goldsmith pointed the finger directly at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his letter of resignation, accusing him of being "uninterested" in environmental matters.
"The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested," said Goldsmith, who sits in parliament's upper chamber and held the title of Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment.