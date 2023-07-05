West Bank: Palestinians recount Jenin refugee camp ordeal

Since early Tuesday morning, Ahmad, a young Palestinian, had ferried people who fled the Jenin refugee camp in his car to relatives' homes elsewhere in the city.

"I just want to help. I also live in the camp, and I went to my brother's nearby. Since the morning I picked up four or five families," the young Palestinian, who didn't want to reveal his full name, told DW.

Black plumes of smoke could be seen drifting over the city of Jenin in the north of the occupied West Bank, and shots could be heard from inside the refugee camp.

Ahmad, who is an English teacher, was waiting in his car for more passengers at a municipal center where aid supplies were given out. "I take them wherever they need or want to go. Not everyone in the camp has a car."