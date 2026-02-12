5 State-of-the-Art Rehab Centres for Children and Adolescents in Chhatarpur

Adolescent addiction in Delhi has become a critical concern. Recent studies have highlighted high prevalence rates, early ages of initiation, and significant substance use among children. This has led to an increase in the need for rehab centres for children in the area. Here, let’s look into the top rehab centres of children and adolescents in Chhatarpur, an area adjacent to Delhi.

In a major school survey across 10 Indian cities, including Delhi has revealed that children have been experimenting with substance use earlier than expected, with the average age being 12.9 years. As per the study, 5,920 students across Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and other cities have used a substance before reaching the average age of 14.7 years.

In this blog, let’s look into 5 state-of-the-art rehab centres in Chhatarpur near Delhi with services focused on children and adolescents.

1. Sukoon Health

Sukoon Psychiatric Centres offers residential and outpatient care for mental health and rehabilitation treatments for adolescents and children. Sukoon brings a specialised team of child psychologists and psychiatrists and state-of-the-art rehab programs to assist children and their families in creating an individualised treatment plan for different psychiatric conditions.

As one of the best rehab centres in India, Sukoon provides solutions that are based on a thorough evaluation of emotional difficulties faced by a child or an adolescent. These emotional difficulties can be understood with the help of proper check-ups of the child’s academic, social, and behavioural difficulties.

Sukoon Health also provides an exclusive residential floor in its facility, which ensures a safe and nurturing environment. And the approach includes expressive art forms for teenage therapy, individual and group play therapy for younger children. Here, the treatment is also tailored to address stress and anxiety in children, especially during stressful periods, such as examinations.

Moreover, the expert child psychologists at Sukoon are specialised in teenage counselling and psychotherapeutic modalities.

Contact Information

Phone Number: +91 8448156500, +91 124 4265238.

Mail: Info@sukoonhealth.com

Website: https://sukoonhealth.com/

Address: 32 B, Westend DLF Chattarpur Farms, DLF Farms, New Delhi, Delhi 110068.

2. Sanctum Wellness

Sanctum provides personalized residential treatment for adolescents and teenagers for their specific problems. The experts at Sanctum Wellness provide children and teenagers with modern treatments based on the general issues that they may face, such as substance addiction, gaming addiction, trauma, depression, or eating disorders.

A rehab centre for mental health, Sanctum supports these treatment activities by bringing a team of experts. These experts are well-versed in the treatment needs of adolescents and teenagers and how to offer them psychiatric treatments that may lead to improved living conditions and confidence.

Contact Information

Phone Number: +91 8929082073

Mail: admin@sanctumwellness.org

Address: B4, KH #184, #1073, #183/2, Bhatti ND, Chatterpur Main Road, New Delhi - 110074

3. Second Life Rehabilitation Centre

Second Life Rehabilitation Centre offers a family program that works for the well-being of families, including the children and adolescent members of the family. With the support of deaddiction and cognitive support programs, these rehabilitation programs are developed to improve family bonds.

Such treatments are significant for children in their formative years, leading to positive results such as re-establishing bonds between family members, eliminating inter-family stress, and enhancing love and understanding with the help of proper support.

One of the top rehab centres for mental health programs, Second Life, aims to offer top-tier services to families.

Contact Information

Phone Number: +91-9810638232

Mail: secondlifedetox@gmail.com

Address: 565, Chattarpur, Dera Village, Dera Mandi, New Delhi, Delhi 110074

4. Building Blocks Rehabilitation Centre

The target of operations for the Building Blocks Rehabilitation Centre in New Delhi is to help patients of all ages manage their psychological well-being. They achieve this with the help of state-of-the-art treatments, such as occupational therapy, speech therapy, special education, and counselling.

Among the best rehab centres in India, Building Blocks offers spacious and well-equipped centres, as well as experts with specialised training to deliver quality care to children and adults. Situated in Rajouri Garden, it is only an hour away from Chhatarpur when traveling on public transport, and 16 minutes when taking the train.

Contact Information

Phone Number: +91-95602 59925

Mail: info@bbkidsrehab.com

Address: G - 19/6A, near Arya Samaj Mandir, Block G, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi, Delhi, 110027.

5. Healing About You - Child Development Centre

Healing About You provides expert therapies and personalised support for the development of children and family well-being. On that note, this facility provides a range of therapeutic services, such as occupational therapy, speech & language therapy, and so on.

The expert occupational therapists at Healing About You help children in the development of essential life skills, while also improving independence and enhancing their overall quality of life. These also come with top-notch facilities, including counselling, special education, occupational therapy, and so on.

Thus, this rehab centre for mental health, based in Delhi, is specifically developed with children’s needs in mind. Situated close to Chhatarpur, a resident can arrive at this location in a 45-minute bus ride.

Contact Information

Phone Number: +91 81239 07954

Mail: contact@healingaboutyou.com

Address: Office no 204, 2nd floor, H.N. 464, Jasola Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110025.

Summing Up

Rehabilitation of children and adolescents has become critical in the Delhi NCR area. Thus, it led to many psychiatric treatment and rehab centres undertaking state-of-the-art facilities for therapies for children, such as in Sukoon Health, Sanctum Wellness, Building Blocks Rehabilitation Centre, and Healing About You - Child Development Centre.

Rehabilitation For Children? Find the Right Clinic!

Several rehabilitation centres in the Delhi NCR region cater to the needs of children. Want the ideal treatment for your child? Choose the right clinic that will meet your treatment goals!