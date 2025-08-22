A Comprehensive Guide to Warranties in Marine Insurance

New Delhi [India], August 22: Marine insurance is a contract between the insured and the insurer, under which both parties must fulfil their obligations for the contract to remain in force. Warranties are one such assurance on the part of the insured, which he must fulfil to receive the compensation under the marine insurance policy.

Both the insured and the insurer must have a clear understanding of various aspects of the insurance contracts to ensure that neither of them falls short of their obligations. Here is a comprehensive guide on what warranties are.

What Are the Warranties in Marine Insurance?

Warranties are guarantees or assurances provided by the insured. They are promises and commitments that an insured makes related to the condition or use of the insured vessel or ship.

If the insured fails to comply with the warranties or breaches them, the insurer can refuse to pay out the claim under the freight insurance. Under marine insurance, the warranties may either be implied or expressed. Let us know both types of warranties in detail below.

Types of Warranties

Implied Warranties

Implied warranties are inherent promises that are deemed to be a part of the insurance contract. While they are not explicitly stated, they are fundamental and automatically applicable and must be adhered to by the insured.

1. Seaworthiness: It implies that the vessel or ship must be fit at the commencement of the journey. It must be free from any kind of incompetence or faults before the voyage.

2. No concealment: The insured must be truthful and transparent. He must not conceal any material facts or misrepresent any information that may affect the risk.