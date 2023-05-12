Affordable and Reliable Hair Transplant Solutions Available at Dr SasiKumar's Reflekt Aesthetics in Chennai
Hair loss is a common problem affecting millions worldwide looking for viable solutions to regain their hair and its health.
Leading Board-Certified Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon with a Master's in General Surgery, Dr. Sasikumar, and the founder of Reflekt Aesthetics, a leading hair transplant clinic in Chennai, offer reliable solutions for hair loss.
In Chennai, Reflekt Aesthetics offers effective hair transplant treatments such as Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), Direct Hair Implantation (DHI), and Bio FUE to those suffering from hair loss.
The main result of these treatments is the growth of natural-looking dense hair. These treatments are nearly permanent solutions and boost self-confidence and improve the appearance of the hairline. With proper care and maintenance, patients can enjoy the benefits of these treatments for the rest of their lives.
Under Dr Sasikumar's guidance, patients see an improvement in their hairline's appearance with increased hair density in the treated areas, resulting in a fuller and more youthful look. In addition, his clients have expressed satisfaction after getting their hair transplants done at Reflekt Aesthetics.
Dr. Sasikumar and his team use the latest techniques and equipment to ensure that the transplanted hair looks and behaves like natural hair, producing a natural-looking head full of hair.
As a result, the procedure provides natural-looking results and significantly boosts self-confidence for patients. In addition, a fuller head of hair can make them feel more comfortable in social and professional settings.
Dr. Sasikumar and his team offer various hair transplant techniques at Reflekt Aesthetics in Chennai. However, the most popular technique is Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE). FUE involves the removal of individual hair follicles from the donor site, which are then transplanted to the area of hair loss. This technique is known for its minimal scarring and faster recovery time.
Dr. Sasikumar and his team at Reflekt Aesthetics also use the latest techniques like Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) and Bio FUE, considered the most advanced hair technique transplantation. DHI and Bio FUE are known for providing natural-looking results and minimal downtime. Ultimately, the choice of technique will depend on the individual's specific needs and desired outcomes.
The cost of hair transplant depends on the number of grafts and the type of procedure chosen. A single graft in FUT procedure costs between ₹25 - 40 while a single graft in FUE procedure costs ₹30 and ₹50. One can expect to spend anywhere between ₹25,000 to ₹40,000 towards a hair transplant procedure in Chennai, also the cost can vary from one patient to another depending upon various other factors.
Dr. Sasikumar and his team at Reflekt Aesthetics will work with each patient to determine the best approach to achieve the most natural-looking, improved hair density, a boost in self-confidence, and a permanent solution for hair loss.
About Dr. Sasikumar
Dr. Sasi Kumar, a Board-Certified Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon with a Masters in General Surgery and Super specialization in Plastic surgery, has extensive experience in hair transplant and plastic surgery. He is committed to providing his patients with innovative approaches to their hair transplant, aesthetic and reconstructive plastic Surgery needs.
Dr. Sasikumar's expertise includes specialized training in advanced hair transplantation and rhinoplasty, including gynaecomastia correction, liposuctions, scar revision surgeries, fat transfers for face and breast rejuvenation, breast augmentation and reduction surgeries, baggy eyelid and ear deformity corrections, and more.
In addition, he is known for his meticulous attention to detail and passion for hair transplant procedures, plastic surgery, and non-invasive solutions to meet his patient's individual needs.
Contact Details
Reflekt Aesthetics
Z-281, First Floor,
5th Avenue (Next to St Luke's Church)
Anna Nagar, Chennai 600040.
Call Us - +91 9042997408
Email Us -reflektaesthetics@gmail.com
