HackersEra's Vehicle VSOC Gives OEMs Proven Path to Continuous Compliance

HackersEra, India's leading automotive cybersecurity company, today reaffirmed the market momentum of its Vehicle Security Operations Centre (VSOC) as global regulators shift from guidance to enforcement. Already protecting connected vehicle fleets in production, the HackersEra VSOC provides continuous, real-time monitoring that detects cyber threats as they emerge and responds before they escalate — helping manufacturers protect drivers, safeguard brand reputation, and stay compliant as deadlines arrive.

The stakes are rising on both sides. India alone is expected to have more than 10 million connected vehicles on its roads by 2028 — each equipped with telematics, over-the-air updates, and connectivity that widen the attack surface. At the same time, compliance is no longer optional: UN R155/R156 is mandatory for new vehicle type approvals across UNECE markets, China's GB 44495-2024 is in force, and India's AIS 189/190 framework is expected to become mandatory by 2027 — each requiring manufacturers to operate certified Cybersecurity Management Systems (CSMS) and Software Update Management Systems (SUMS) with continuous post-production threat monitoring. Under UN R155, a manufacturer that cannot demonstrate ongoing monitoring risks its vehicle type approval — and its ability to sell.

“The regulations have moved from paper to enforcement, and the vehicles are already on the road. Continuous monitoring is no longer a future project — it is a present obligation,” said Vikash Chaudhary, Founder and CEO of HackersEra. “Our VSOC is not a concept we are announcing; it is a capability manufacturers are already relying on. The question for OEMs today is not whether they need a VSOC, but whether theirs is proven, automotive-native, and ready for an audit tomorrow.”

Why Manufacturers Choose the HackersEra VSOC

Unlike generic providers adapting enterprise IT tools to vehicles, HackersEra's VSOC is built specifically for the automotive domain. It understands how connected vehicles behave, separates genuine attacks from normal fleet activity, and prioritizes the threats that matter most to driver safety and regulatory exposure — cutting noise and accelerating response.

• Proven and operating today — an in-market capability already monitoring connected fleets, not a first-generation experiment.

• Round-the-clock protection — 24/7/365 monitoring with a tiered analyst team and on-call response for critical escalations, so threats are never waiting for business hours.

• Automated response with safety guardrails — orchestrated playbooks for common automotive incidents, with mandatory human approval for any action that could affect vehicle safety.

• Automotive-focused threat intelligence — prioritized to the vehicles and components actually in each customer's fleet, so alerts are relevant rather than generic.

• Ready for what's next — support for emerging risk areas including software supply-chain and post-quantum cryptographic readiness, so fleets stay defensible as threats evolve.

• Audit-ready by design — evidence and reporting aligned to UN R155/R156, ISO/SAE 21434, and ISO 27001, easing type-approval, audit, and CSMS obligations.

• Deploys the way you need — fully managed or co-managed, cloud or on-premise for data-sovereignty needs, integrating with existing OEM, telematics, ticketing, and GRC systems.

“Cybersecurity is the new seatbelt — it is no longer optional, it is essential,” Chaudhary added. “The VSOC closes the loop on the vehicle security lifecycle. From threat analysis and testing during development to continuous monitoring and response on the road, we give manufacturers a single, accountable partner for the entire journey.”

Backed by a Proven Automotive Security Portfolio

The VSOC is part of HackersEra's established automotive security practice, trusted across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, EVs, and charging infrastructure. It complements the company's full-lifecycle services — Threat Analysis & Risk Assessment (TARA), secure code review, penetration testing, and vulnerability management — giving manufacturers continuity from development through in-field operation under one partner.

Availability

The HackersEra Vehicle Security Operations Centre is available now for OEMs, EV manufacturers, fleet operators, and connected mobility providers worldwide. To request a VSOC readiness assessment, visit https://hackersera.com.

About HackersEra

Founded in 2015 by Vikash Chaudhary and headquartered in Pune, India, with offices in Bangalore and Mysore, HackersEra is India's leading automotive cybersecurity company, securing the future of mobility across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, electric vehicles, EV charging infrastructure, and connected mobility ecosystems. An ISO 27001-certified company, HackersEra's services span the full automotive V-Cycle — from TARA and secure code review to penetration testing, fuzz testing, VSOC monitoring, and vulnerability management — aligned to ISO/SAE 21434, UN R155/R156, AIS 189/190, and GB 44495-2024. HackersEra has been recognized with the Entrepreneur of the Year honor at the ICT Awards and the Excellence in Automotive Cybersecurity award at the Road Rakshak Awards, presented by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.