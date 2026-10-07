Best TV deals in India

Choosing a new TV can feel overwhelming with so many brands, sizes and features to compare. Prices vary a lot too, which makes selecting the right one even harder. Below, we cover some good options across different sizes and budgets to help you find the best TV for your home.

Latest TV models come packed with smart features, better sound and clearer pictures than before. Shopping is less stressful when you compare screen size, display type and price side by side. This also keeps you from overspending on features you might not use every day.

Best TVs in India: Top Picks 2026

Here we cover top picks for 2026. Each TV has different features like screen size, sound and smart options. We also share the TV price for each model, so you know what fits your budget before you decide. Let’s look at each one closely.

TCL T6D 55 Inch QLED

This 55-inch QLED TV comes with 4K picture quality and Dolby Vision sound. It has a slim design and runs on Google TV. The TV price is around ₹43,990, which feels fair for the features you get, like HDR10+ and Atmos sound for a rich viewing experience.

Samsung Crystal 4K Vision AI 43 Inch

This 43-inch Samsung TV gives clear 4K pictures with smart upscaling. It runs on Tizen and includes 150+ free channels. It also has voice help and a football mode for sports fans. It’s a solid choice if you want the best TV for a smaller room.

LG 55 Inch 4K UHD WebOS TV

This LG model has a 55-inch screen with sharp NanoCell picture and strong sound, thanks to 9.1.2-channel Dolby Atmos. It also supports Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot for smart help. With 5 years of OS updates, this TV stays fresh and useful for years.

Samsung Crystal 4K Vision AI 55 Inch

This bigger 55-inch Samsung TV shares many features with its smaller sibling. You get 30W speakers, HDR10+ and Knox security for safety. Its slim metal design looks great in any living room. Check the TV price before buying, since bigger screens often cost more.

Xiaomi X Pro Series 75 Inch QLED

If you want a massive screen, this 75-inch Xiaomi QLED TV is worth a look. It has MaxView Display, Dolby Vision and 34W Dolby Audio for a home theatre feel. With 32GB storage, you get more room for apps. It’s a strong pick among the best TV options for big rooms.

Acerpure Nitro 85 Inch QLED

This huge 85-inch QLED TV from Acerpure runs on Google TV and has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is great for fast-moving shows and games. With 64GB storage and 40W sound output, it’s built for those who want a cinema-like setup at home without visiting a theatre.

Sony Bravia 3 55 Inch

Sony’s Bravia 3 comes with a 55-inch screen and the company’s well-known X1 processor for sharp, clear pictures. It also supports Dolby Vision and Atmos sound. Sony is trusted for picture quality, so if brand name matters to you, this could be your best TV pick this year.

LG Ultra HD TV with NANO Detail Enhancer

This smaller 43-inch LG TV still packs strong features like the Alpha7 AI Processor and Dolby Atmos sound. It supports both Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot for smart use. With 5 years of software updates promised, this TV is a good long-term buy for smaller spaces or bedrooms.

Samsung Vision AI 55 Inch Mini LED

This Samsung Mini LED TV offers deeper blacks and brighter colours compared to regular LED screens. It includes Vision AI features and built-in 30W speakers. Mini LED models usually cost more, but the picture-quality upgrade can be worth it for movie lovers.

Philips 974 Series OLED

This OLED model brings rich colours and deep contrast, which OLED screens are known for. It supports 4K at 120Hz along with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. It runs on Roku TV, giving access to many streaming apps. It only comes in 65-inch size, so size options are limited.

Samsung Crystal 4K 55 Inch

This is another 55-inch Samsung Crystal TV with similar specs to earlier models. It includes 30W speakers, HDR10+, and Knox security. If you already like Samsung’s style and features, this gives you another option at a similar price point, with only small design changes.

Xiaomi X Series 65 Inch

This 65-inch Xiaomi TV supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. It also has a 120Hz Game Booster, making it a solid pick for gamers. With Xiaomi Sound and Filmmaker mode, movies and shows both look and sound great on this mid-to-large screen size.

TCL T6D 75 Inch QLED

This bigger version of the TCL T6D comes in 75 inches. It has the same QLED picture quality with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Atmos sound. A 120Hz game accelerator makes it smooth for gaming too. It’s a good step up if 55 inches feels too small for your room.

Acerpure Nitro 100 Inch QLED

For those who want the biggest screen possible, this 100-inch QLED TV from Acerpure is hard to beat. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and strong 65W speaker output. With 64GB storage, it holds plenty of apps. This is truly the best TV pick for home theatre fans.

Conclusion

There are many good TVs to choose from this year, and each has its own strengths. Some are known for their exceptional screen quality, while others stand out for sound or smart features. Before you decide, think about your room size, your budget and what your family actually needs.

Comparing the TV price with the features you get helps you choose smarter. Don't rush into buying; take your time and look at a few models first, since a TV usually stays in your home for many years. Read through the specifications carefully, compare your options and pick the one that best fits how your family likes to watch and enjoy TV together.