Best Zero Balance Savings Accounts in India: Features, Charges & Eligibility Compared

This is an advertorial. The article is published as received.A Zero Balance Savings Account allows you to manage everyday banking without maintaining a minimum balance. Several banks offer digital account opening, making zero balance account opening online convenient for eligible customers.

However, zero balance does not mean every service is free. Debit Card, ATM and other service charges can vary. Comparing these features before you open online account with zero balance can help you choose the right Bank Account.

Which Banks Offer the Best Zero Balance Savings Accounts?

There is no single best option for everyone. The right choice depends on digital convenience, transaction facilities and branch access.