Business Loan vs Mudra Loan: Understand the Key Differences
Compare business loan and Mudra loan options based on funding needs
When does a business need external funding?
Businesses may require additional capital at different stages of their growth journey. The purpose of the funding often plays an important role in deciding which financing option may be more suitable.
Starting or expanding operations
Businesses may seek funding to establish new operations or increase their existing capacity.
● Opening a new office, outlet, or manufacturing unit.
● Expanding into new markets.
● Increasing production capabilities.
Purchasing equipment or machinery
Investing in modern equipment can improve efficiency and support business growth.
● Manufacturing machinery.
● Commercial vehicles.
● Office infrastructure and equipment.
Managing working capital
Businesses frequently require short-term liquidity to maintain smooth operations.
● Purchasing inventory.
● Managing supplier payments.
● Meeting day-to-day operational expenses.
Investing in technology and digitisation
Technology investments can improve productivity and customer experience.
● Business management software.
● Digital payment systems.
● Automation and process improvements.
Once you have identified why your business requires funding, the next step is to understand which financing option best supports those requirements.
What is a business loan?
A business loan is a financing facility offered by banks and financial institutions to help businesses meet a range of operational and growth-related requirements. Depending on the lender, these loans can be structured around different funding needs and repayment preferences.
Key features of a business loan
● Can be used for business expansion, working capital, machinery purchases, inventory, digitisation, and other business expenses.
● Loan amounts vary depending on the lender and the applicant's eligibility.
● Flexible repayment tenures may be available.
● Many lenders offer unsecured business loans that do not require collateral.
● Online application and document submission are commonly available.
What is a Mudra loan?
A Mudra loan is offered under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), a Government of India initiative intended to improve access to finance for eligible non-corporate, non-farm micro and small enterprises.
Key features of a Mudra loan
● Designed primarily for eligible micro and small businesses.
● Categorised into Shishu, Kishor, Tarun and Tarun Plus based on funding requirements.
● Can be used for business setup, expansion, equipment purchases, or working capital.
● Available through participating banks, NBFCs, and other lending institutions.
● Eligibility, documentation, and repayment terms depend on the lending institution and applicable scheme guidelines.
Business loan vs Mudra loan: key differences at a glance
While both financing options can support business growth, the right choice depends on your funding requirement, business stage, and future expansion plans rather than simply the amount available.
Which financing option suits different business needs?
Both business loans and Mudra loans can help businesses access funding. The more suitable option depends on your current business stage, the amount of funding required, and how you intend to use the money. Looking beyond the loan itself and focusing on your business objectives can make the decision easier.
Bajaj Finance Business Loan at a glance
Businesses planning significant growth, infrastructure upgrades, equipment purchases, or larger working capital requirements may benefit from financing solutions that offer higher loan amounts and greater repayment flexibility. Bajaj Finance Business Loan is designed to support businesses at different stages of growth through multiple loan variants and an end-to-end online application process.
How to apply for Bajaj Finance Business Loan
Applying for a Bajaj Finance Business Loan is simple and can be completed through a fully online process.
Step 1: Start your application
● Navigate to the business loan page on the official Bajaj Finance website.
● Click on the ‘CHECK LOAN OFFER’ button at the top-right corner of the page.
● Enter your basic details like full name, PAN, date of birth, PIN code, and other relevant business details.
Step 2: Continue with verification
● Click CONTINUE and proceed with your banking verification.
Step 3: Complete KYC
● Complete your KYC and submit your application.
Choosing the right financing route for your business
Business loans and Mudra loans can both play an important role in supporting business growth, but they address different financing requirements. Mudra loans primarily support eligible micro and small enterprises with relatively modest funding needs, while business loans can offer greater flexibility for larger investments, including expansion, machinery purchases, technology upgrades, and working capital.
Before making a decision, assess your business's current stage, funding requirement, repayment capacity, and future growth plans. This can help you select a financing solution that aligns with your immediate requirements without losing sight of longer-term objectives.
Bajaj Finance Business Loan offers funding from Rs. 2 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh, flexible repayment tenures, no collateral requirement, and a fully online application process. For businesses considering larger funding requirements, these features can provide a flexible route to financing as they plan their next stage of growth.
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