Business Loan vs Mudra Loan: Understand the Key Differences

When does a business need external funding?

Businesses may require additional capital at different stages of their growth journey. The purpose of the funding often plays an important role in deciding which financing option may be more suitable.

Starting or expanding operations

Businesses may seek funding to establish new operations or increase their existing capacity.

● Opening a new office, outlet, or manufacturing unit.

● Expanding into new markets.

● Increasing production capabilities.

Purchasing equipment or machinery

Investing in modern equipment can improve efficiency and support business growth.

● Manufacturing machinery.

● Commercial vehicles.

● Office infrastructure and equipment.

Managing working capital

Businesses frequently require short-term liquidity to maintain smooth operations.

● Purchasing inventory.

● Managing supplier payments.

● Meeting day-to-day operational expenses.

Investing in technology and digitisation

Technology investments can improve productivity and customer experience.

● Business management software.

● Digital payment systems.

● Automation and process improvements.

Once you have identified why your business requires funding, the next step is to understand which financing option best supports those requirements.

What is a business loan?

A business loan is a financing facility offered by banks and financial institutions to help businesses meet a range of operational and growth-related requirements. Depending on the lender, these loans can be structured around different funding needs and repayment preferences.

Key features of a business loan

● Can be used for business expansion, working capital, machinery purchases, inventory, digitisation, and other business expenses.

● Loan amounts vary depending on the lender and the applicant's eligibility.

● Flexible repayment tenures may be available.

● Many lenders offer unsecured business loans that do not require collateral.

● Online application and document submission are commonly available.

What is a Mudra loan?

A Mudra loan is offered under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), a Government of India initiative intended to improve access to finance for eligible non-corporate, non-farm micro and small enterprises.

Key features of a Mudra loan

● Designed primarily for eligible micro and small businesses.

● Categorised into Shishu, Kishor, Tarun and Tarun Plus based on funding requirements.

● Can be used for business setup, expansion, equipment purchases, or working capital.

● Available through participating banks, NBFCs, and other lending institutions.

● Eligibility, documentation, and repayment terms depend on the lending institution and applicable scheme guidelines.

Business loan vs Mudra loan: key differences at a glance