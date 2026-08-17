Can You Claim Insurance For Car Damage Caused By Potholes?

Yes, you may be able to claim insurance for car damage caused by potholes, provided your policy includes own damage cover. An impact can harm the tyre, wheel, suspension, bumper or underbody, even when the damage is not immediately visible.

Claim approval depends on the type of policy, the cause of damage, supporting evidence and the insurer’s assessment. Checking the policy terms before repairs begin can make the process clearer.

When Pothole Damage May Be Considered

Damage caused by a sudden impact with a pothole may be treated as accidental external damage. A claim can generally be considered when the policy includes protection for damage to the insured vehicle.

A basic third-party policy does not pay for repairs to the policyholder’s own car. It mainly covers legal liability arising from injury, death or property damage caused to another person. Own damage protection must be active on the incident date.

Parts That May Need Inspection

Pothole impact does not affect every vehicle in the same way. Its seriousness may depend on depth, speed and angle of impact.

Parts that may require inspection include:

● Tyres and tubes

● Alloy wheels or steel rims

● Bumpers

● Suspension components

● Steering parts

● Wheel alignment

● Underbody panels

● Exhaust components

Even without a visible crack or dent, continued driving may worsen internal damage. An inspection can identify the repairs required.

Why the Policy Type Matters

A car insurance policy with own damage cover may respond to accidental pothole-related damage, subject to its terms. The insurer will review how the incident happened and whether the reported damage matches the impact described.

Coverage does not always mean the complete workshop bill will be paid. Depreciation, compulsory deductibles, voluntary deductibles and non-payable items may affect the final amount. Check the policy schedule before assuming how much of the repair expense may be settled.

How Add-Ons May Help

Some parts affected by potholes may have limited protection under a standard policy. Tyres, tubes, consumables and depreciation-related deductions are areas where selected add-ons may help. Comprehensive insurance can include optional covers such as tyre protection, zero depreciation, consumables cover or roadside assistance.

These benefits apply only when the relevant add-on was purchased before the incident and its conditions are met. The scope differs between insurers. Read the add-on wording carefully, especially for tyre damage, towing and replacement of parts.

Steps to Take after the Impact

Quick and careful action can make the claim process easier.

● Move the vehicle to a safe location.

● Use hazard lights when necessary.

● Photograph the pothole and the surrounding road.

● Capture visible damage clearly.

● Record the date, time and location.

● Inform the insurer promptly.

● Avoid driving if the wheel or steering feels unsafe.

● Arrange towing when further movement may increase the damage.

Do not begin major repairs before the insurer gives instructions or completes the inspection. Early repairs may make it difficult to confirm the original cause and extent of damage.

What Happens during Assessment

After claim registration, the insurer may arrange a physical inspection, video inspection or another approved assessment method. The surveyor checks the damaged parts and compares them with the incident details. At a network garage, the approved amount may be settled directly with the workshop.

The policyholder pays the deductible and expenses not covered under the policy. At a non-network garage, the owner may need to pay first and later submit the required documents for reimbursement. Claim approval remains subject to policy conditions, inspection findings and documents submitted.

Should Every Repair Be Claimed?

Not every repair needs an insurance claim. For limited damage, compare the repair estimate with the applicable deductible and the possible effect on the no-claim bonus.

For major wheel, suspension, steering or underbody damage, reporting the incident early may be more practical. Base the decision on a repair estimate rather than the outward appearance of the car.

Final Thoughts

Pothole damage may be claimable when it results from a sudden accidental impact, and the vehicle has suitable own damage protection. The amount paid can depend on deductibles, depreciation, add-ons and the insurer’s assessment.

Document the incident, report it promptly and wait for inspection before authorising major work. Always read the policy schedule and add-on terms to understand the protection available.