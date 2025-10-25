CARS24 vs MFC vs True Value vs Spinny: Which Platform Gives the Best Price to Sellers in 2025?
CARS24, MFC, True Value, or Spinny, see which platform gives car sellers the best price, fastest payout, and smoothest experience in 2025
The Indian used car market now heavily relies on structured digital platforms where car selling has become a data-driven game. But with every platform claiming the "best price", it is often difficult as a seller to identify who actually delivers on that promise.
In 2025, there are four key players that are dominating this space: CARS24, Mahindra First Choice (MFC), Maruti Suzuki True Value, and Spinny. Each platform follows a somewhat different selling model that directly impacts the price quotation a car owner receives. Let’s take a look at which platform gives the best price to sellers.
CARS24
CARS24 stands at the forefront as a platform that offers the best price for used car sellers. With an auction-based model that comprises a vast 20,000+ dealer network in 1500+ cities bidding in real-time, and an AI-powered pricing engine powered by over 10 lakh transactions that analyses real-time market data and trends, you not only get a clear initial baseline estimate to start, but a process that drives up the value of your used car through dealer bids.
The national auction model is one of the key differentiators of this platform, as dealers from all over India can bid for each car, moving from a local demographic reach to nationwide, which increases competition and often drives the price upward, especially for popular models. Sellers can choose between the instant auction model, or list their cars directly on the platform to deal with buyers.
Another important component is CARS24’s seller protection policy (Seller Kavach), India's only end-to-end seller protection policy that offers full protection from all legal and financial liabilities till RC transfer. CARS24 also thrives on a same-day payout facility, which is one of its kind, speeding up the used car selling process, from AI-powered valuation, to inspection and payment, all in less than 24 hours.
Mahindra First Choice (MFC)
MFC has a network of more than 1100 touchpoints that help sellers sell their pre-owned cars in metros, smaller towns and regional markets. The platform relies heavily on physical inspection and the local demand of buyers, unlike CARS24 where your car enters a nationwide auction. Prices offered for Mahindra, Tata and other mass-market models are often reasonable and MFC Sure-certified cars offer decent value to buyers.
However, the franchise-set valuations can result in inconsistent pricing between cities. While the payouts are reliable, the offers for top-of-the-line or less common cars can be up to 10–12 per cent lower than online auction platforms.
Maruti Suzuki True Value
Maruti Suzuki True Value is still a strong choice for Maruti owners considering a brand-to-brand swap. Its AI-powered pricing tool and 1200+ touchpoints make the process structured, and RC transfer is handled seamlessly.
That said, the scope is narrow. True Value sells mostly Maruti models, and deals on non-Maruti cars are normally 10–15 per cent lower than market averages. It works well for pure trade-in purposes, but to get the best price, sellers typically get better margins elsewhere.
Spinny
Spinny follows a direct-to-consumer model that buys selected cars, refurbishes them, and sells them through its certified inventory. The 200-point inspection process determines the appropriate price and sellers are paid (if approved) in under 48 hours.
The simplicity is a good fit for owners of newer, low-kilometre cars, who make up Spinny's retail profile. However, because there is no bidding or negotiating, payouts are slightly less, usually 5 to 8 per cent less than auction-based models, but with predictable timelines and ease with regard to paperwork.
Platform Comparison: Pricing, Process and Suitability
The table below summarises the comparison of each platform based on important parameters such as price, speed of payout, flexibility and protection to the seller, helping you choose the best option for your requirements.
Summary
The Indian used car space gives sellers a wide range of options, ranging from entirely digital instant sales to brand-specific trade-ins. While all four platforms have simplified the selling process, CARS24's combination of national competition within the dealer community, AI-based valuation, dual selling models and end-to-end seller protection gives it an edge.
For sellers who prioritise certainty over competitive pricing, Spinny is still an option to consider. MFC has a strong local presence where local distribution channels are paramount, and True Value is a natural choice for Maruti customers who exchange within the brand. In the end, the smart move for any used car seller is to compare at least two real-time valuations and use verified tools to determine used car value before deciding where to proceed with the sale.
FAQs
1. Which platform usually gives the best price for selling a used car?
Pricing will vary depending on the condition and demand of the car, but platforms like CARS24, that use live bidding, are likely to offer better deals compared to fixed-price models.
2. How does an auction-based model help sellers get better prices?
In an auction setup, several verified dealers bid for the same car. This competition usually leads to a price closer or better than the actual market value, as opposed to fixed, predetermined quotes.
3. Is it safe to sell a car online through these platforms?
Most large platforms ensure secure transactions and RC transfers. Some, like CARS24, also have seller protection policies covering legal and financial risks until the transfer of ownership.
4. How long does it usually take to complete a car sale online?
This depends on the platform and car demand. Many sellers are paid within one or two days of inspection, and full RC transfer usually takes place within a few days.
5. Which platform suits sellers in smaller cities better: CARS24 or MFC?
MFC is run through local dealerships, while CARS24 is an online platform with dealers bidding from various cities across the country. The better choice depends on how fast you want to sell and what car model you have.
6. What should car owners do before listing their car for sale?
Make sure that the car is clean, all the paperwork is in place, and its value is checked online. Comparing quotes from two or more platforms can help you find its fair market value.