CARS24 vs MFC vs True Value vs Spinny: Which Platform Gives the Best Price to Sellers in 2025?

The Indian used car market now heavily relies on structured digital platforms where car selling has become a data-driven game. But with every platform claiming the "best price", it is often difficult as a seller to identify who actually delivers on that promise.

In 2025, there are four key players that are dominating this space: CARS24, Mahindra First Choice (MFC), Maruti Suzuki True Value, and Spinny. Each platform follows a somewhat different selling model that directly impacts the price quotation a car owner receives. Let’s take a look at which platform gives the best price to sellers.

CARS24

CARS24 stands at the forefront as a platform that offers the best price for used car sellers. With an auction-based model that comprises a vast 20,000+ dealer network in 1500+ cities bidding in real-time, and an AI-powered pricing engine powered by over 10 lakh transactions that analyses real-time market data and trends, you not only get a clear initial baseline estimate to start, but a process that drives up the value of your used car through dealer bids.

The national auction model is one of the key differentiators of this platform, as dealers from all over India can bid for each car, moving from a local demographic reach to nationwide, which increases competition and often drives the price upward, especially for popular models. Sellers can choose between the instant auction model, or list their cars directly on the platform to deal with buyers.

Another important component is CARS24’s seller protection policy (Seller Kavach), India's only end-to-end seller protection policy that offers full protection from all legal and financial liabilities till RC transfer. CARS24 also thrives on a same-day payout facility, which is one of its kind, speeding up the used car selling process, from AI-powered valuation, to inspection and payment, all in less than 24 hours.

Mahindra First Choice (MFC)

MFC has a network of more than 1100 touchpoints that help sellers sell their pre-owned cars in metros, smaller towns and regional markets. The platform relies heavily on physical inspection and the local demand of buyers, unlike CARS24 where your car enters a nationwide auction. Prices offered for Mahindra, Tata and other mass-market models are often reasonable and MFC Sure-certified cars offer decent value to buyers.

However, the franchise-set valuations can result in inconsistent pricing between cities. While the payouts are reliable, the offers for top-of-the-line or less common cars can be up to 10–12 per cent lower than online auction platforms.

Maruti Suzuki True Value

Maruti Suzuki True Value is still a strong choice for Maruti owners considering a brand-to-brand swap. Its AI-powered pricing tool and 1200+ touchpoints make the process structured, and RC transfer is handled seamlessly.

That said, the scope is narrow. True Value sells mostly Maruti models, and deals on non-Maruti cars are normally 10–15 per cent lower than market averages. It works well for pure trade-in purposes, but to get the best price, sellers typically get better margins elsewhere.

Spinny

Spinny follows a direct-to-consumer model that buys selected cars, refurbishes them, and sells them through its certified inventory. The 200-point inspection process determines the appropriate price and sellers are paid (if approved) in under 48 hours.

The simplicity is a good fit for owners of newer, low-kilometre cars, who make up Spinny's retail profile. However, because there is no bidding or negotiating, payouts are slightly less, usually 5 to 8 per cent less than auction-based models, but with predictable timelines and ease with regard to paperwork.

Platform Comparison: Pricing, Process and Suitability

The table below summarises the comparison of each platform based on important parameters such as price, speed of payout, flexibility and protection to the seller, helping you choose the best option for your requirements.