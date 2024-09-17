Dr Devendra Chaukar on the future of head and neck oncology

Head and neck cancers remain one of the most significant global health challenges.

According to the latest data, in 2023 there were around 20 million new cancer cases worldwide, with head and neck cancers accounting for about 5 per cent of all cases.

In India, however, the burden is disproportionately higher—head and neck cancers make up nearly 30 per cent of all cancer cases in the country. This makes the prevalence of head and neck cancer in India six times greater than the global average, largely driven by the country’s high rates of tobacco use.

Furthermore, with cancer cases in India projected to rise by 57.5 per cent by 2040, the urgent need for innovative treatment strategies and early detection becomes even more pressing.

In 2024, the global cancer mortality rate reached approximately 10.1 million deaths, underscoring the severity of the global cancer burden and the critical need for early detection and advanced treatment options across all types of cancers.

The total number of global cancer cases is expected to increase significantly, with projections indicating 35 million new cases annually by 2050. This alarming trend highlights the importance of immediate action in improving cancer care, including for head and neck oncology​

Dr Devendra Arvind Chaukar, a leading head and neck oncologist in Mumbai and the director of head and neck oncology at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, has spent over two decades at the forefront of this battle.

Reflecting on his extensive experience, he says, "We’re facing an epidemic, particularly here in India, where cultural habits like tobacco use have devastating consequences. What we're seeing isn’t just a health crisis—it’s a social one.

"We have to approach it from every angle, whether it’s pushing for early detection, advocating for public health measures, or integrating the latest in medical technology into our treatment plans."