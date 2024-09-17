Dr Devendra Chaukar on the future of head and neck oncology
What’s on the horizon for some of these oft-ignored cancers that are way too common in India?
Head and neck cancers remain one of the most significant global health challenges.
According to the latest data, in 2023 there were around 20 million new cancer cases worldwide, with head and neck cancers accounting for about 5 per cent of all cases.
In India, however, the burden is disproportionately higher—head and neck cancers make up nearly 30 per cent of all cancer cases in the country. This makes the prevalence of head and neck cancer in India six times greater than the global average, largely driven by the country’s high rates of tobacco use.
Furthermore, with cancer cases in India projected to rise by 57.5 per cent by 2040, the urgent need for innovative treatment strategies and early detection becomes even more pressing.
In 2024, the global cancer mortality rate reached approximately 10.1 million deaths, underscoring the severity of the global cancer burden and the critical need for early detection and advanced treatment options across all types of cancers.
The total number of global cancer cases is expected to increase significantly, with projections indicating 35 million new cases annually by 2050. This alarming trend highlights the importance of immediate action in improving cancer care, including for head and neck oncology
Dr Devendra Arvind Chaukar, a leading head and neck oncologist in Mumbai and the director of head and neck oncology at Nanavati Max Super Speciality Hospital, has spent over two decades at the forefront of this battle.
Reflecting on his extensive experience, he says, "We’re facing an epidemic, particularly here in India, where cultural habits like tobacco use have devastating consequences. What we're seeing isn’t just a health crisis—it’s a social one.
"We have to approach it from every angle, whether it’s pushing for early detection, advocating for public health measures, or integrating the latest in medical technology into our treatment plans."
Dr Chaukar is renowned for his expertise in advanced surgical techniques, including minimally invasive, laser, and robotic surgeries, which have become essential in improving patient outcomes.
"Technology has transformed how we operate. When I started, surgeries were far more invasive and the recovery times were lengthy. Now, with robotic surgery, we’re able to be incredibly precise, removing the cancer while preserving the patient’s quality of life as much as possible. It’s not just about survival anymore—it’s about living well after treatment," he shares.
He is associated with reputed healthcare brands like ClinicSpots, where he counsels patients through their medical Q&A platform.
Recent advancements in oncology offer new hope. For instance, robotics-assisted surgeries significantly improve precision, reduce recovery times and minimise complications.
"Every time I see a patient recover faster and get back to their life, it reinforces why we must keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible in medicine. These advancements allow us to offer hope where there once was little," Dr Chaukar notes.
He also emphasizes the critical role of immunotherapy and artificial intelligence in modern oncology.
"Immunotherapy has opened doors for patients with advanced cancers who had limited options before. And with AI, we’re moving toward a future where treatments are not just based on the cancer type, but on how a specific individual’s cancer behaves. This kind of personalization in treatment is something we could only dream of a few years ago. The challenge now is making sure these innovations are accessible to all who need them, not just a select few."
The stakes are high—survival rates for head and neck cancer still heavily depend on early detection. In the United States alone, approximately 67,000 new cases of head and neck cancer were diagnosed in 2023, with over 15,000 deaths.
As of 2024, around 54 million people globally are living within five years of a cancer diagnosis, reflecting both advances in treatment and the growing prevalence of the disease. However, significant disparities in cancer care persist, with many low-income countries facing higher mortality rates despite lower incidence rates due to inadequate early detection and treatment services.
Dr Chaukar is a strong advocate for increased awareness and regular screenings. "The key to fighting head and neck cancer is early intervention. If we can catch it early, we have a much better chance of not just treating it, but treating it effectively. That’s why awareness and regular screenings are so critical. We need to educate people, break down the stigmas, and make it clear that early detection can save lives," he stresses.
Through his work, Dr Chaukar continues to lead in head and neck oncology, ensuring that the latest advancements translate into better care and outcomes for his patients. His dedication to innovation and personalized care drives continuous progress in the fight against this devastating disease.
Contact Dr Devendra Chaukar
Phone: +91 98205 06232
Email: drdevendrachaukar@gmail.com
Address: Nanavati Max Hospital, Ground Floor, Cabin no 17, LIC Colony, Suresh Colony, Vile Parle West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400056
About Dr Devendra Chaukar
Qualifications: MS (general surgery), DNB (diplomate of National Board), MBBS
One of Mumbai's best head and neck oncologists, Dr Devendra Chaukar specialises in diagnosing, treating, and managing head and neck cancers. He performs complex head and neck surgeries through conventional, minimally invasive and robotic techniques.
With more than 20 years of extensive experience and expertise in surgical oncology and treatment, he is acclaimed as an excellent doctor offering astute cancer treatment with the best possible outcomes.
His previous roles include as professor and head, division of head and neck, office charge – HBCH & RC, Vizag, and NCG coordinator and HOD at Tata Memorial Hospital.
This is an advertorial. The published article is being presented as received.
