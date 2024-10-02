Dr Garvit Chitkara offers free breast cancer screening throughout October
Given Indian women's high risk, especially in urban spaces, this is the best way to safeguard your health
Dr Garvit Chitkara, a breast cancer surgeon in Mumbai, has announced a month-long free breast cancer screening from 1 October to 26 October 2024 at Jiwan Clinic, Chembur, Mumbai, on an appointment basis.
Dr Garvit Chitkara demonstrates his consistent efforts to raise breast cancer awareness through this month-long free screening camp. Like any other type of cancer, early detection of breast cancer is crucial in saving the lives of precious ones.
Dr Garvit Chitkara urges:
I encourage people at large to take advantage of this camp and get themselves checked for breast cancer. A medical examination is the next essential and vital step after the self-breast examination to stay cancer-free and healthyDr Garvit Chitkara
At the screening camp, the patients will share their medical history, including cancer incidence in the family, their health condition and lifestyle. The doctors will conduct clinical breast examinations and check for bumps, lumps, and other abnormalities. In case of detection of abnormalities or a likelihood of one, they will recommend a mammogram, which is an x-ray of the breast to detect them, followed by ultrasound and extensive testing for accurate diagnosis.
The patients will also get an in-depth consultation from Dr Garvit and his team on how to safeguard themselves from cancer risk, improve their lifestyle and resolve confusion related to breast cancer, if any. The team of oncologists at the camp will counsel patients with a family history of cancer on additional tests such as genetic testing and to stay aware of their cancer risk. His team of experienced oncologists and healthcare professionals will offer guidance, answer questions, and stress the benefits of early detection.
On the treatment aspect, he assures that medical advancements have improved the prognosis and survival rates of breast cancer patients. Oncologists and cancer researchers are focusing on treatment protocols that include a combination of various treatments, such as surgery, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy and radiation, to improve outcomes.
Oncologists recommend surgery to remove the tumor and the affected part of the breast and prevent its further spread, which may entail breast removal. In such cases, the patients suffer from depression, grief, post-traumatic stress disorder and low self-esteem regarding their body image.
Being one of the most experienced and expert oncoplastic surgeons, Dr Garvit offers lumpectomy, mastectomy, and oncoplastic breast surgery. He states, ‘We have multiple surgery options, through which we preserve, restore, or reconstruct the affected breast, so the patients can rest assured of retaining their normal body image as much as possible.
Referring to the cosmesis aspect of breast cancer, he states multiple plastic surgery options help the patient preserve, restore and enhance the breast. Oncoplastic breast surgery refers to a surgery that focuses on removing the tumor with margins while maintaining the shape and symmetry of the breast. It implies performing two procedures in one operation.
With in-depth planning, the plastic surgeon reconstructs the breast using lower abdominal tissue or reconstructs the breast using tissue from the back or uses implants with tissue expanders to deliver natural-looking breasts as much as possible. Dr Garvit explains that these procedures overcome the void of otherwise complete breast removal, and the patient can have normal breasts despite being affected by breast cancer.
Oncologists recommend targeted therapies such as CDK 4/6 Inhibitors, HER2-Targeted Therapies and PARP Inhibitors. At the same time, immunotherapy options, including Checkpoint Inhibitors, have shown promising results in treating breast cancer. On the personalised medicine front, oncologists can use genetic testing to identify genetic alterations for customising the treatment.
Dr Garvit Chitkara’s Jiwan clinic is located at Chembur, a centrally located suburb in Mumbai. It is easily accessible by public transport. Patients interested in screening are requested to seek an appointment by calling at +91-91673 28325.
Contact Us
Phone Number: +91-91673 28325.
Jiwan Breast Clinic
202 Centre point, Above Apollo Medical Shop,
Opp SBI Bank, Rd no 18,
Near Ambedkar Garden, Chembur East
Mumbai - 400071
About Dr Garvit Chitkara
One of the finest and most accomplished oncoplastic surgeons, Dr Garvit Chitkara believes in offering comprehensive, evidence-based treatment to his patients. He encourages them to overcome the cancer struggle and is always committed to raising breast cancer awareness, leaving no stone unturned.
With over fifteen years of experience, he has received training at Tata Memorial Hospital, where he was a consultant breast surgeon and trained many students in breast cancer surgery.
