Dr Garvit Chitkara offers free breast cancer screening throughout October

Oncologists recommend surgery to remove the tumor and the affected part of the breast and prevent its further spread, which may entail breast removal. In such cases, the patients suffer from depression, grief, post-traumatic stress disorder and low self-esteem regarding their body image.

Being one of the most experienced and expert oncoplastic surgeons, Dr Garvit offers lumpectomy, mastectomy, and oncoplastic breast surgery. He states, ‘We have multiple surgery options, through which we preserve, restore, or reconstruct the affected breast, so the patients can rest assured of retaining their normal body image as much as possible.

Referring to the cosmesis aspect of breast cancer, he states multiple plastic surgery options help the patient preserve, restore and enhance the breast. Oncoplastic breast surgery refers to a surgery that focuses on removing the tumor with margins while maintaining the shape and symmetry of the breast. It implies performing two procedures in one operation.

With in-depth planning, the plastic surgeon reconstructs the breast using lower abdominal tissue or reconstructs the breast using tissue from the back or uses implants with tissue expanders to deliver natural-looking breasts as much as possible. Dr Garvit explains that these procedures overcome the void of otherwise complete breast removal, and the patient can have normal breasts despite being affected by breast cancer.

Oncologists recommend targeted therapies such as CDK 4/6 Inhibitors, HER2-Targeted Therapies and PARP Inhibitors. At the same time, immunotherapy options, including Checkpoint Inhibitors, have shown promising results in treating breast cancer. On the personalised medicine front, oncologists can use genetic testing to identify genetic alterations for customising the treatment.