Dr Mohit Saraogi honoured with prestigious Young Achievers Award
He is a specialist in IVF (assisted reproduction) and fertility treatments
The Indian Society for promoting Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) has awarded Dr Mohit Saraogi, a leading IVF specialist in Mumbai, with the Young Achievers Award for promoting assisted reproduction. This award recognises his contribution to fertility treatments and improving patient outcomes.
Dr Ameet Patki, the President of ISAR, presented the award to Dr Mohit Saraogi.
Dr. Mohit Saraogi, a 13-year veteran in the field, has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill and innovation in assisted reproduction technology and treatment. His dedication and untiring perseverance in providing the highest quality care to his patients have earned him the identity of one of the .
Dr. Mohit Saraogi is also the Director of in Malad, Mumbai, who has dedicated his career to offering gynaecology, obstetrics, and fertility treatments.
His commitment to his work is evident in his statement: 'It is an honour to receive this award. I am grateful to ISAR for considering me suitable for the Young Achievers Award.'
The Young Achievers Award is bestowed upon surgeons who have significantly contributed to the field. Dr. Saraogi's selection for this award is a testament to his expertise, research, and commitment to advancing the practice of assisted reproduction technology.
Ms. Vishaka Goyal, co-founder of , a doctor discovery and healthcare platform, states, ‘I congratulate Dr Mohit Saraogi on receiving this award. I recollect my first interaction with Dr Mohit Saraogi; it was warm and interspersed with his dreams of emerging as one of the most reliable and successful fertility treatments. Indeed, it is a proud moment for Dr Mohit Saraogi and Saraogi Hospital. Congratulations and best wishes for a bright future!'
Dr. Mohit Saraogi is a respected figure in the medical community and a harbinger of hope for his patients. Many consider him one of the Best IVF doctors in Mumbai. He has successfully treated numerous challenging and complex gynaecological cases, helping women recover their reproductive health. His impact on his patients' lives is immeasurable and unforgettable.
About Indian Society for Promoting Assisted Reproduction (ISAR)
The Young Achievers Award is an annual award presented to promising young doctors by the Indian Society for Promoting Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) for making immense contributions to assisted reproduction and improving patient outcomes. This society helps needy and poor infertile couples seek suitable treatment to overcome their infertility condition. For the past 25 years, ISAR has contributed to organising numerous educational and training activities in assisted reproduction.
The Young Achievers Award is a well-deserved award recognizing the talent and dedication of some of the most promising gynaecologists and fertility experts. It inspires the next generation of gynaecologists to become better-trained and excellent doctors in the field of assisted reproduction technology and treatments.
Contact Dr Mohit Saraogi
1st Floor Simplex Khushaangan,
Vijaykarwadi, S.V.Road
Mumbai Suburban
Mumbai, Maharashtra 400064 India
Phone: 9082514128, 9930666930
Email: mohitsaraogi85@gmail.com
About Dr Mohit Saraogi
Dr. Mohit R. Saraogi has over 13 years of experience as a leading IVF doctor in Mumbai, with expertise in obstetrics, gynaecology, and clinical embryology. He is highly committed to treating infertility and helping his patients experience parenthood. He has been recognized for his contributions to women's gynaecological health and treatment. He is a well-acclaimed gynaecologist and a member of several societies, including the Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI).
Qualifications: MD, DNB, FCPS, DGO, MNAMS, ICOG
About Saraogi Hospital
Saraogi Hospital is committed to enhancing women's health. It is a reliable multidisciplinary healthcare provider that offers the latest IVF services. Established by the doctor couple Dr Saraogi and Dr Mrs Saroagi nearly forty years ago, the Saraogi Hospital still stands strong. It has diversified into IVF centres and offers many IVF-assisted treatments. Currently, led by Dr Mohit Saraogi, their son, it is well-maintained and has all the necessary facilities required to treat women.
This is an advertorial. The published article is being presented as received.