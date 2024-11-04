Dr Mohit Saraogi honoured with prestigious Young Achievers Award

The Indian Society for promoting Assisted Reproduction (ISAR) has awarded Dr Mohit Saraogi, a leading IVF specialist in Mumbai, with the Young Achievers Award for promoting assisted reproduction. This award recognises his contribution to fertility treatments and improving patient outcomes.

Dr Ameet Patki, the President of ISAR, presented the award to Dr Mohit Saraogi.

Dr. Mohit Saraogi, a 13-year veteran in the field, has consistently demonstrated exceptional skill and innovation in assisted reproduction technology and treatment. His dedication and untiring perseverance in providing the highest quality care to his patients have earned him the identity of one of the best IVF doctors in Mumbai .

Dr. Mohit Saraogi is also the Director of Saraogi Hospital and IRIS IVF Centre in Malad, Mumbai, who has dedicated his career to offering gynaecology, obstetrics, and fertility treatments.

His commitment to his work is evident in his statement: 'It is an honour to receive this award. I am grateful to ISAR for considering me suitable for the Young Achievers Award.'

The Young Achievers Award is bestowed upon surgeons who have significantly contributed to the field. Dr. Saraogi's selection for this award is a testament to his expertise, research, and commitment to advancing the practice of assisted reproduction technology.