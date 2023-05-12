Dr. Parth Shah announces hair transplant services are now available at Casa Dentique, Navi Mumbai
The Maharashtra State Dental Council (MSDC) announced that oral and maxillofacial surgeons registered with any state dental council of India could practice aesthetic and hair transplant procedures.
In a recent announcement, the Maharashtra State Dental Council (MSDC) announced that oral and maxillofacial surgeons registered with any state dental council of India could practice aesthetic and hair transplant procedures. This announcement follows the guidelines the Dental Council of India (DCI) and National Medical Commission announced.
Dr. Parth Shah of Casa Dentique, one of the leading dental clinic in Navi Mumbai, states, 'I am pleased with this announcement, and hope to offer hair transplant services to my clients along with my dental treatment. As a maxillofacial surgeon, I am well versed and capable of treating issues, injuries and defects in the face, head, neck, jaws and the oral and maxillofacial region.'
As an added service, Dr. Parth Shah is very eager to announce hair transplant services at Casa Dentique. The clinic is well-equipped with state-of-art hair transplant equipment and a qualified team to handle hair transplant procedures.
Moreover, Casa Dentique will offer hair transplant procedures and PRP treatment for hair at reasonable costs with proper patient care and post-procedure guidance and care.
Moreover, as an oral and maxillofacial surgeon with an aesthetic understanding, Dr. Parth Shah assures his patients of an exceptional hair transplant procedure that will restore hair growth and accentuate the patient's looks and image.
He also adds that people should pay attention to the treating doctor's credentials before proceeding with a hair transplant procedure. They should choose an oral surgeon who is a dentist with a post-graduation degree in oral surgery. Oral surgeons are qualified to perform surgeries to resolve severe facial injuries, tumors and facial bones, along with hair transplant procedures, which are less complicated. In fact, oral and maxillofacial surgeons can perform hair restoration after resectioning a tumor or skin lesion, removing congenital Nevi or AV malformations.
Dr. Parth Shah, an expert oral and maxillofacial surgeon offers PRP therapy for hair which is a non-surgical treatment at Casa Dentique, his clinic. PRP therapy has gained popularity in recent years as it is believed that it promotes hair growth and density. In this therapy, the plasma from the patient’s blood is extracted and injected in the scalp area where hair growth is essential.
The platelet-rich plasma contains growth factors which stimulate hair follicles for growth. Currently, most patients seek a combination treatment of hair transplant and PRP to overcome their hair loss and regain natural looking hair.
Dr. Parth Shah and Dr. Kopal Vij are highly qualified and competent oral and maxillofacial surgeons who have established Casa Dentique, an ultra-modern dental clinic in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai. Dr. Parth Shah specializes in dentoalveolar surgery, dental implants, and reconstructive surgery. In addition, Casa Dentique offers a wide range of dental treatments, including smile restoration services.
About Casa Dentique
Casa Dentique is a top-notch dental clinic in Navi Mumbai that offers general dental care, specialized services, and cosmetic dentistry services like teeth whitening and veneers to patients from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts. Fitted with state-of-the-art technology and equipment and is led by highly qualified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon Dr Parth Shah, who is committed to providing high-quality care and has a reputation for patient satisfaction.
This is an advertorial. The published article is being presented as received.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines