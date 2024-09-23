Empowering post-pregnancy transformations: Dr Vinod Vij’s expertise in mommy makeover procedures
Many mothers find themselves facing changes that diet and exercise alone cannot reverse
The experience of motherhood is deeply rewarding, but the physical toll it takes on a woman’s body can be significant. Many mothers find themselves facing changes that diet and exercise alone cannot reverse. For those seeking to regain their pre-pregnancy figures, a Mommy Makeover offers a comprehensive solution. This suite of procedures is designed to address the unique post-pregnancy concerns of each woman, allowing them to restore not only their physical appearance but also their confidence.
Leading the charge in this transformative process is Dr. Vinod Vij, a prominent expert in plastic surgery in Mumbai. With nearly 30 years of experience, Dr. Vij is a trusted name for women looking to enhance their post-pregnancy bodies through customized Mommy Makeovers. His deep understanding of female anatomy, combined with his innovative surgical techniques, ensures that each patient receives a treatment plan tailored specifically to their needs.
A Mommy Makeover is a tailored combination of procedures addressing post-pregnancy changes. Key components include a tummy tuck, which removes excess skin and tightens abdominal muscles, particularly helpful for those with diastasis recti. Breast surgery, whether a lift, augmentation, or reduction, restores shape and volume lost due to pregnancy and breastfeeding. Liposuction targets stubborn fat deposits in areas like the abdomen, thighs, or arms, refining the body’s contour. Some patients may also opt for skin rejuvenation to treat stretch marks or vaginal rejuvenation to improve comfort and function.
Every patient’s journey is unique, and not every Mommy Makeover involves all these procedures. Dr. Vij’s approach is highly personalized, ensuring that each woman’s specific concerns and goals are addressed.
Take Priya Sakpal, for instance. After her second child, Priya struggled with her body image. “No amount of exercise seemed to bring back my pre-pregnancy shape,” she recalls. During her consultation with Dr. Vij, it became clear that she didn’t require every procedure typically associated with a Mommy Makeover.
Dr. Vij recommended a tummy tuck and breast lift to address her concerns about loose skin and sagging breasts. Priya had been worried about persistent fat around her abdomen, but after a thorough examination, Dr. Vij assured her that liposuction wouldn’t be necessary. Instead, he focused on the tummy tuck to tighten the abdominal muscles and remove excess skin, which effectively resolved her concerns.
On the day of surgery, Priya was understandably nervous, but Dr. Vij and his team made sure she felt reassured and cared for. The procedures went smoothly, and while the first few days of recovery were challenging — marked by discomfort and swelling — Priya knew what to expect because Dr. Vij had prepared her thoroughly. “He explained that while I would see changes right away, the full transformation would take a few months as the swelling subsided,” Priya says.
Maintaining a stable weight post-surgery was crucial, Dr. Vij emphasized, to preserve the results. He also advised Priya on how to manage her daily activities during recovery, including handling her children. “When I asked about managing my kids during this time, he recommended taking it easy for the first few weeks and having some help around, especially for lifting and active play,” Priya recalls.
Now, months after her surgery, Priya is thrilled with her results. “The transformation is beyond my expectations. I not only regained my figure but also my self-esteem. Dr. Vij didn’t just change my body — he helped me feel like myself again,” she beams.
The popularity of Mommy Makeovers continues to grow, particularly in urban centres like Mumbai. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), there was a 5.5% increase in surgical procedures globally in 2023, with body contouring and breast surgeries being among the most popular. The Aesthetic Society also reported a 10.2% growth in aesthetic plastic surgeries from 2019 to 2023, highlighting the rising demand for procedures like the Mommy Makeover.
Ms. Vishaka Goyal, the co-founder of ClinicSpots, a prominent healthcare portal, supports this trend, stating, “Dr. Vinod Vij’s skill and dedication to his patients are unparalleled. His aesthetic flair and attention to detail make him one of the most sought-after plastic surgeons in Mumbai. Patients who choose Dr. Vij are in the hands of a true expert who prioritises their well-being above all.”
Dr. Vij’s patient-centric approach, combined with his surgical expertise, ensures that each Mommy Makeover is not only effective but also aligned with the patient’s individual goals and expectations.
