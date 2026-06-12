EV Protection Plans: What Sets Them Apart from Regular Insurance

Is Electric Car Insurance Priced Differently from a Conventional Plan?

Yes, EV car insurance may have slightly different costs than the car insurance price for a petrol car. This is mainly because of the specialised technology and higher value of its components. However, the difference in the price is not significant compared to the specialised coverage you get. Similar to every car insurance plan, the price depends on several factors such as:

Battery value – Batteries are expensive to repair or replace.

Electric motor and electronics – Advanced systems can increase repair costs.

Charging equipment cover – Protection for chargers may affect premiums.

Vehicle value – Higher-priced EVs generally attract higher premiums.

EV-specific add-ons – Covers like battery protection can increase costs.

Is the Claim Process for EV Car Insurance Different?

The claim process for EV car insurance is largely similar to that of conventional car insurance. You need to report the incident, submit the required documents and get the vehicle inspected. The main difference is that the assessment may include EV-specific components such as the battery, charging system and electric motor to determine the extent of damage and repair costs.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is it cheaper to get insurance for an electric car?

No. As compared to conventional cars or fuel cars, EV car insurance could be pricier since there are more advanced components in an EV car. However, since EV cars help save money in the long run and attract discounts, it does not burn a hole in your wallet.

What is the cover of electric car insurance?

EV car insurance extends above standard risks such as accidental damage, fire, theft, natural disasters, etc., to more specialised EV parts including battery, charging unit and EV motor.