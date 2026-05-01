Familiar vs Future: How Buyers Choose Between ICE SUVs and EVs

The automotive market today is defined by a clear transition. On one side are established internal combustion engine (ICE) SUVs like the Kia Seltos—refined, familiar, and widely trusted. On the other hand, are next-generation electric SUVs like the Mahindra XEV 9e—technology-driven, futuristic, and built for a different kind of driving experience.

For buyers, this is not just a product choice. It is a decision between what they know and what lies ahead.

The Comfort of Familiarity

ICE SUVs continue to dominate because they offer predictability.

Buyers are comfortable with:

● Fuel availability across the country

● Established service networks

● Known maintenance patterns

The Kia Seltos represents this familiarity well. It offers multiple engine options—petrol and diesel—along with refined driving dynamics designed for both city and highway use.

This makes it a dependable choice for buyers who prioritise ease of ownership and minimal uncertainty.

The Appeal of the Future

In contrast, EVs represent a shift in thinking.

The Mahindra XEV 9e is designed not just as a car, but as a technology-led experience. Built on a dedicated electric architecture, it integrates advanced components such as high-performance batteries, intelligent suspension systems, and software-driven features.

This appeals to buyers who are open to change and want to adopt future-ready mobility solutions.

Performance: Different Approaches

Both ICE and EV SUVs offer strong performance—but in very different ways.

ICE vehicles like the Seltos provide:

● Gradual power delivery

● Gear-based driving feel

● Multiple engine choices for varied needs

EVs like the XEV 9e, on the other hand, offer:

● Instant torque

● Faster acceleration (0–100 km/h in under 7 seconds in ideal conditions)

● Smooth, silent driving

These differences often influence buyer preference based on driving style.

Technology as a Deciding Factor

Modern buyers increasingly value technology, and EVs often stand out in this regard.

The XEV 9e features a triple-screen digital cockpit and an advanced computing architecture that seamlessly handles real-time data and multiple functions. It also integrates AI-driven systems and over-the-air (OTA) updates, making the vehicle more adaptable over time.

While ICE SUVs like the Seltos also offer connected features and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), the overall experience is more evolutionary than transformative.

Ownership Considerations

Ownership plays a crucial role in decision-making.

ICE SUVs:

● Lower upfront cost

● Faster refuelling

● Widespread infrastructure

EV SUVs:

● Higher initial investment

● Lower running cost

● Dependence on charging infrastructure

For many buyers, this becomes a trade-off between short-term convenience and long-term efficiency.

Range and Practicality

Range is often a key concern for EV buyers.

The XEV 9e offers a claimed range of up to 656 km under standard test conditions, with over 500 km of real-world urban usability. While this reduces range anxiety, charging infrastructure and time still influence decisions.

ICE vehicles, meanwhile, offer:

● Quick refuelling

● No dependency on charging networks

This makes them more flexible for long-distance and unpredictable usage.

Space and Comfort Evolution

Another interesting shift is in how vehicles are designed.

The XEV 9e focuses heavily on space and experience, offering features like a large cabin, frunk storage, and a tech-focused interior layout.

The Seltos, while premium, follows a more traditional SUV layout—balancing comfort, practicality, and familiarity.

This reflects a broader shift from function-first design to experience-first design in EVs.

Risk vs Readiness

At its core, the decision often comes down to mindset.

● ICE SUVs feel safe, proven, and easy to live with

● EV SUVs feel innovative, future-ready, but slightly uncertain

Some buyers prefer to wait until EV infrastructure matures further, while others are willing to adopt early and benefit from new technology.

Role of Digital Platforms in Decision-Making

With so many variables involved, choosing between ICE and EV SUVs can be complex.

Online car-buying platforms like ACKO Drive help buyers compare features, understand ownership costs, and evaluate how different vehicles fit their lifestyle. This enables more informed and confident decision-making.

Final Thoughts

The choice between ICE and EV SUVs is not about one replacing the other overnight—it is about transition.

Vehicles like the Kia Seltos represent reliability, familiarity, and proven usability. Meanwhile, models like the Mahindra XEV 9e highlight the possibilities of a technology-driven future.

For buyers, the decision ultimately depends on their comfort with change. Some will continue to rely on what they know, while others will move towards what comes next.

Both paths are valid—because in today’s market, familiarity and the future are coexisting, not competing.