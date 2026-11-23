For Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), managing foreign earnings efficiently is an important part of financial planning. Among the available deposit options, FCNR accounts remain relevant in 2026, as they help mitigate exchange-rate risk over the tenure and offer a repatriation advantage. However, many NRIs are unclear about the rules governing currencies, tenure limits and withdrawal norms.

Understanding FCNR, its regulatory structure and how it differs from NRE Fixed Deposits can help NRIs make informed decisions.

What Is the Full Form of FCNR?

FCNR stands for Foreign Currency Non-Resident. This type of account allows NRIs to hold term deposits in foreign currencies instead of Indian rupees.

Unlike NRE deposits, which are maintained in INR, these deposits are maintained in foreign currency to protect the principal and interest from exchange rate fluctuations.

Who Can Open an FCNR Account?

These deposits are available to:

● Non-Resident Indians

● Persons of Indian Origin

● Eligible overseas citizens under prevailing regulations



These deposits are specifically designed for individuals earning income abroad who wish to retain funds in foreign currency while earning interest in India.

Permitted Currencies

FCNR deposits are typically available in major global currencies. These commonly include:

● US Dollar

● British Pound

● Singapore Dollar

● Canadian Dollar

● Australian Dollar

The availability of specific currencies may vary by bank, but they are generally limited to widely traded global currencies.

Holding funds in these currencies protects depositors from exchange rate risk between the foreign currency and INR during the tenure.

Tenure Options for FCNR Deposits

Tenure is a crucial aspect of such deposits

They follow the below tenure range:

● Minimum: 1 year

● Maximum: 5 years

Tenure availability may vary by currency. For certain currencies, deposits may be offered for shorter ranges within the overall permissible framework. It is important to note that premature withdrawal may incur penalties and interest adjustments under applicable rules.

Interest and Tax Advantage

One of the main reasons NRIs consider foreign currency deposits is their tax treatment. Interest earned on such deposits is exempt from tax in India for NRIs, under prevailing regulations. Since the deposit and interest remain in foreign currency, the effective return is insulated from INR depreciation or appreciation.

In comparison, NRE Fixed Deposits are held in INR. While interest on NRE deposits is also tax-exempt for NRIs in India, exchange rate risk arises because funds are converted into INR at the time of deposit. Understanding this distinction helps NRIs align deposit choices with currency exposure preferences.

Repatriation Rules Explained

Repatriation is one of the most significant advantages of FCNR deposits.

both principal and interest on these deposits are fully repatriable. This means:

● Funds can be transferred abroad without restriction

● Interest can be credited in foreign currency

● There is no currency conversion requirement at maturity



This feature makes such deposits attractive to NRIs planning to use the funds outside India.

In contrast, NRO deposits are subject to repatriation limits and documentation requirements.

Loan Against FCNR Deposit

Foreign currency deposits may be used as collateral for loans in India, subject to applicable conditions. Loans against these deposits are generally permitted up to a specified percentage of the deposit value. However, the loan must comply with regulatory restrictions on end use and repayment. Borrowing against them allows NRIs to access liquidity without prematurely closing the deposit.

Premature Withdrawal Rules

Premature withdrawal of FCNR deposits is allowed, but conditions apply.

If the deposit is withdrawn before completion of the minimum lock-in period, interest may not be payable. For withdrawals after the minimum period but before maturity, interest is typically recalculated based on the actual tenure and may include penalty deductions. Understanding these conditions is essential before booking long-term deposits.

Difference Between FCNR and NRE Fixed Deposits

While both FCNR and NRE Fixed Deposits serve NRIs, the key differences include:

