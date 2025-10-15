From 4K to OLED: Best TVs of 2025 You Can Buy on EMI with Bajaj Finserv

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 15: The world of televisions is evolving, and 2025 brings smarter, sleeker, and more immersive screens than ever. Whether it is watching the big match, streaming a movie night, or upgrading your living room for Diwali, now is the perfect time to buy a new TV.

What makes the deal even better is how smartly you can upgrade your television setup. Bajaj Finserv’s Easy EMI Loan allows customers to buy the latest electronics without worrying about large upfront payments. With a loan limit of up to Rs. 5 lakh, quick approvals, flexible tenures, and exclusive festive offers, customers can easily purchase their favourite TV models this festive season.

Top TV technologies of 2025: What is new this year

The best TVs of 2025 are redefining home entertainment. With advanced picture technologies and AI-powered performance, this year’s models deliver unmatched visual clarity and smart functionality.

·4K Ultra HD, OLED, QLED, and Mini LED displays dominate the 2025 lineup, offering superior picture quality and smarter performance.

·OLED TVs deliver perfect blacks, vibrant contrasts, and stunning colour depth for a true cinematic experience.

·QLED TVs provide higher brightness levels and exceptional colour accuracy, ideal for well-lit rooms.

·Mini LED technology enhances backlight control, ensuring uniform brightness and deeper contrasts across the screen.

·AI-powered picture processors automatically optimise visuals for sharpness, clarity, and tone based on the content being played.

·Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support takes the experience further, offering lifelike visuals and immersive surround sound.

Leading TV brands and models to watch out for

This Diwali, explore the best television models that combine innovation, design, and value. Here are some of the top-rated picks for 2025:

· Sony Bravia 4K OLED TV: Experience lifelike visuals and crystal-clear Dolby Atmos sound for a premium cinematic feel.

· Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV: A true showstopper for homes that value superior picture quality and future-ready technology.

· LG OLED evo C4 Series: Designed for gamers and movie lovers alike with AI-driven visuals and ultra-smooth motion.

· Haier 55-inch Smart LED TV: A perfect choice for families looking for smart connectivity and high-definition clarity at an affordable price.

· OnePlus Q2 Pro 65-inch QLED TV: Sleek, smart, and stylish — ideal for modern homes seeking performance and design in one.

With Bajaj Finserv, upgrading your TV is easier than ever. Enjoy Easy EMIs, zero down payment options, and exclusive festive offers. Furthermore, get EMIs starting at Rs. 875* on Haier LED TVs and Rs. 720* on select Sony models.

Avail limited-time cashback and partner store deals to make your festive upgrade more rewarding.

Why this festive season is the perfect time to upgrade your TV

This Dhanteras, make your TV upgrade truly special with Bajaj Finserv. During Blockbuster EMI Days, enjoy cashback, time-limited deals, and zero down payment on top models.

To save even more, use the Bajaj Finserv’s Maha Bachat Calculator— a digital tool that shows your total savings in one place. It combines brand discounts, dealer offers, and EMI benefits, helping you plan smarter and save more this Diwali.

Why buy with Bajaj Finserv

With access to over 1.5 lakh Bajaj Finserv partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India, buying a new TV on EMIs is simple and even affordable.

· Easy EMIs: Split your TV’s cost into small, manageable monthly instalments.

· Zero down payment: Available on select products, take home your favourite TV without paying anything upfront.

· Flexible tenures: Choose a repayment plan that suits your budget, with flexible tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months.

· Quick approval: Get instant loan approval with minimal paperwork.

· Widespread access: Shop from over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000+ cities in India.

