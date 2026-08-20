From Seed to Kitchen: The Journey of Tata Simply Better Cold Pressed Oil?

Cold pressed oils follow a carefully controlled journey from seed selection to extraction and packaging. Unlike refined oils, they are produced through mechanical pressing without excessive heat or chemicals, allowing the oil to retain its natural aroma, flavour, and original composition. Tata Simply Better follows this traditional yet precise approach to bring thoughtfully crafted cold pressed oils from source to kitchen.

Cold pressed oils begin their journey long before they reach the kitchen shelf, starting at the source- carefully selected seeds and fruits chosen for their quality and consistency. At Tata Simply Better, this journey is treated with intention, combining traditional extraction methods with modern quality standards to create oils that stay true to their origin.

From sourcing raw materials to the final pour into a cooking pan, every step is designed to preserve the natural character of the oil while ensuring reliability for everyday use.

Step One: Choosing the Right Seeds and Fruits

The journey of Tata Simply Better cold pressed oils starts with sourcing. Only A1-grade seeds and fruits are selected, including coconut, groundnut, mustard, sesame, sunflower, and olives. These ingredients are chosen based on origin, freshness, and their suitability for cold pressing.

This initial step is crucial, as the quality of the oil is directly linked to the quality of the raw material. By focusing on carefully grown and responsibly sourced inputs, Tata Simply Better ensures consistency right from the beginning.

Step Two: The Cold Pressing Process

Once sourced, the seeds and fruits undergo cold pressing- a mechanical extraction method that avoids high heat and chemical solvents. This process gently presses the oil out at controlled temperatures, allowing it to retain its natural aroma, flavour, and colour.

Unlike refined oils, cold pressed oils are not subjected to bleaching, deodorising, or chemical treatment. This helps preserve the oil’s original identity and keeps it closer to how it was traditionally extracted in earlier generations.

For Tata Simply Better, cold pressing is not just a technique- it is a commitment to minimal intervention and clarity in processing.

Step Three: Maintaining Purity Through Minimal Processing

After extraction, Tata Simply Better cold pressed oils are filtered carefully to remove natural sediments without stripping away essential characteristics. This ensures the oil remains clean while retaining its inherent texture and flavour.

By avoiding unnecessary processing, Tata Simply Better cold pressed oils maintain their individuality- whether it’s the bold punch of mustard oil, the nutty warmth of groundnut oil, or the subtle richness of olive oil.

This approach reflects a growing preference for oils that feel familiar, authentic, and rooted in tradition.

Step Four: Thoughtful Packaging and Storage

Packaging plays an important role in preserving the quality of cold pressed oils. Tata Simply Better uses smart, spill-proof bottles designed to protect the oil from light exposure and oxidation while making everyday use convenient.

Each bottle is sealed to maintain freshness from the time it leaves the facility to when it reaches the kitchen. The focus is not just on presentation, but on ensuring the oil performs consistently across its shelf life when stored properly.

Step Five: Reaching the Modern Kitchen

Once packaged, Tata Simply Better cold pressed oils make their way into homes where they become part of daily cooking routines. From morning breakfasts to elaborate dinners, these oils are designed to integrate seamlessly into a wide range of culinary styles.

Different oils serve different purposes:

● Coconut oil for sautéing, roasting, and baking





● Mustard oil for tempering, pickles, and regional curries





● Sesame oil for South Indian dishes and stir-fries





● Groundnut oil for frying and traditional recipes





● Sunflower oil for everyday cooking





● Olive oil for drizzling, dips, and low-heat preparations

This versatility allows cooks to choose oils based on the dish, not just convenience.

Why the Journey Matters

Understanding the journey of cold pressed oils- from seed to kitchen- helps highlight why extraction methods matter. Every step, from sourcing to pressing to packaging, influences how the oil behaves during cooking and how it contributes to flavour.

Tata Simply Better follows a process that values transparency, tradition, and consistency, ensuring that what reaches the kitchen reflects careful choices made at every stage.

Tata Simply Better’s Approach to Cold Pressed Oils

Tata Simply Better brings together time-tested extraction methods and modern quality controls to create a range of cold pressed oils that suit contemporary cooking needs. Each oil is lab-tested, made without shortcuts, and produced with a focus on purity and trust.

Backed by the Tata legacy, the brand reflects a commitment to responsible sourcing and thoughtful production- values that resonate with today’s informed consumers.

From Tradition to Today’s Tables

The journey of Tata Simply Better cold pressed oils does not end at production- it continues in everyday meals across homes. Whether it’s a familiar family recipe or a new experiment in the kitchen, these oils support cooking that values flavour, authenticity, and intention.

As more households look beyond labels and seek clarity in their food choices, cold pressed oils stand out as a return to simpler processes and meaningful ingredients. From seed to kitchen, Tata Simply Better ensures that every step honours where the oil comes from- and how it is meant to be used.