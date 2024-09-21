Hair transplant success story – Dr Harikiran Chekuri restores confidence for high-profile patients

Dr. Harikiran Chekuri, a well-known cosmetic and plastic surgeon and the founder of Redefine Clinic, is changing lives with his advanced partial hair transplant techniques. Dr. Chekuri is the most recommended hair transplant surgeon, with over twenty years of practice for many celebrities who are suffering from low self-esteem due to hair loss.

He has acquired phenomenal expertise in hair transplant in Hyderabad, a less invasive procedure among individuals who need hair restoration in specific areas while avoiding the shaved look popularized by famous actors.

One of the most recent success stories narrated by Dr. Chekuri revolves around a famous media personality who had been suffering from severe hair thinning for several years. This anonymous patient consulted Dr Chekuri about ageing concerns and the apprehension of making public appearances. He was not keen to proceed with earlier techniques of hair transplants and hence approached Dr. Chekuri to resolve his issue with a least traumatic hair restoration solution.

“I believed that any hair transplant was far from being natural,” the patient noted. “I thank Dr. Chekuri for explaining my hair condition and mentioning that only the areas with thinning hair are treated with hair transplantation while the rest of the hair and scalp would remain intact. He explained that I should use my hair as a hair graft while paying extra attention to my hairline and direction. It was just what I needed to gain confidence, especially regarding being confident in front of a camera again.”