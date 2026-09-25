Home Loan Eligibility Calculator: How Much Loan Can You Get Based on Salary?
Knowing how much Home Loan you can realistically borrow is an important first step before searching for a property
Knowing how much Home Loan you can realistically borrow is an important first step before searching for a property. Instead of relying on rough estimates, a Home Loan Eligibility Calculator helps you understand the loan amount you may qualify for based on your salary, age, existing EMIs and repayment tenure.
Axis Bank offers both a Basic Home Loan Eligibility Calculator and an Advanced Salaried Eligibility Calculator to give eligible borrowers a quick estimate before applying. These calculators consider multiple financial factors rather than salary alone, making the estimate more practical.
How does a Home Loan Eligibility Calculator work?
A estimates the loan amount you may qualify for using key financial details. Instead of performing manual calculations, you enter the required information and receive an instant estimate.
The calculator generally considers:
Net monthly salary
Age
Loan tenure
Existing EMIs
Interest rate
Additional eligible income, where applicable
For salaried applicants, the advanced calculator can also include variable pay, bonus income, rental income and a co-applicant's income, helping provide a more personalised estimate.
How much Home Loan can you get based on salary?
Salary is one of the biggest factors affecting Home Loan eligibility because it determines your repayment capacity.
Axis Bank notes that, as a general rule, borrowers may qualify for a Home Loan of up to 60 times their net monthly salary, subject to other eligibility conditions.
Here are illustrative examples based on the bank's calculator:
*Actual eligibility depends on age, tenure, existing EMIs, and the bank's assessment.
What factors affect your Home Loan eligibility?
While salary matters, it is not the only factor the bank considers.
Important factors include:
Age: Younger applicants may qualify for longer loan tenures.
Employment type: Salaried, professional and self-employed applicants have different eligibility criteria.
Existing EMIs: Higher ongoing obligations can reduce eligibility.
Credit Score: A strong repayment history supports the assessment.
Loan tenure: Longer tenures may improve eligibility by reducing monthly EMI.
Additional income: Rental income or a co-applicant's income may strengthen eligibility.
Who is eligible for an Axis Bank Home Loan?
Axis Bank has separate eligibility criteria for different borrower categories.
Eligible salaried applicants generally include individuals employed in Government service or reputed companies, while self-employed applicants filing Income Tax Returns can also apply under the applicable criteria.
How to increase your Home Loan eligibility
If your estimated loan amount is lower than expected, you may improve your eligibility by:
Reducing existing EMIs before applying.
Maintaining a strong Credit Score through timely repayments.
Applying with an eligible co-applicant.
Choosing a suitable loan tenure based on your repayment capacity.
Declaring eligible additional income where permitted.
How to use the Axis Bank Home Loan Eligibility Calculator
Using the calculator is straightforward.
Visit the Axis Bank Home Loan Eligibility Calculator.
Enter your age and net monthly salary.
Add existing EMIs, if any.
Select the loan tenure and interest rate.
Include additional income or a co-applicant's details, where applicable.
View your estimated loan amount and EMI instantly.
The estimate can help you plan your budget before applying, although the final loan amount depends on the bank's assessment and applicable eligibility criteria.
Conclusion
A Home Loan Eligibility Calculator is a practical tool for estimating how much you may be able to borrow before beginning your property search. While salary is a major factor, Axis Bank also considers age, existing EMIs, loan tenure, employment type and other eligible income when assessing eligibility. Using the calculator early can help you set a realistic property budget and prepare for the Home Loan application process with greater confidence.
FAQs
Q1. How much Home Loan can I get on a ₹50,000 salary?
Illustrative estimates suggest around ₹30 lakh, subject to eligibility and the bank's assessment.
Q2. Does salary alone determine Home Loan eligibility?
No. The bank also considers age, existing EMIs, Credit Score, tenure and employment type.
Q3. Can a co-applicant increase my eligibility?
Yes. Eligible co-applicant income may improve your overall eligibility.
Q4. What is the minimum age for a Home Loan in India?
Applicants generally need to be above 21 years at the time of loan commencement.
Q5. Is the calculator's result the final approved loan amount?
No. It provides an estimate, while the final sanctioned amount depends on the bank's assessment.