Home Loan Eligibility Calculator: How Much Loan Can You Get Based on Salary?

Knowing how much Home Loan you can realistically borrow is an important first step before searching for a property. Instead of relying on rough estimates, a Home Loan Eligibility Calculator helps you understand the loan amount you may qualify for based on your salary, age, existing EMIs and repayment tenure.

Axis Bank offers both a Basic Home Loan Eligibility Calculator and an Advanced Salaried Eligibility Calculator to give eligible borrowers a quick estimate before applying. These calculators consider multiple financial factors rather than salary alone, making the estimate more practical.

How does a Home Loan Eligibility Calculator work?

A Home Loan Eligibility Calculator estimates the loan amount you may qualify for using key financial details. Instead of performing manual calculations, you enter the required information and receive an instant estimate.

The calculator generally considers:

Net monthly salary

Age

Loan tenure

Existing EMIs

Interest rate

Additional eligible income, where applicable

For salaried applicants, the advanced calculator can also include variable pay, bonus income, rental income and a co-applicant's income, helping provide a more personalised estimate.

How much Home Loan can you get based on salary?

Salary is one of the biggest factors affecting Home Loan eligibility because it determines your repayment capacity.

Axis Bank notes that, as a general rule, borrowers may qualify for a Home Loan of up to 60 times their net monthly salary, subject to other eligibility conditions.

Here are illustrative examples based on the bank's calculator: