How Much Compensation for Death at Work Can Employees Recover?

In India, the workplace death compensation is governed by law. While most families are unaware of the actual legal entitlement they receive, the compensation amount depends on factors such as age, wages, and statutory guidelines notified by the government.

In many cases, employers also secure additional protection through workers’ compensation insurance to ensure claims are settled smoothly. Here is a brief explanation of the legal meaning of compensation for death at work, including the amount payable, who receives it, and why insurance matters.

What Does “Compensation for Death at Work” Mean?

When an employee dies due to an accident arising out of and in the course of employment, compensation is payable.

The Employees’ Compensation Act, 1923, imposes legal obligations for compensation in the event of death at work. This Act makes employers legally liable to compensate the deceased worker’s dependents. The Employee Compensation Commissioner oversees this process.

Many employers also secure workers’ compensation insurance under their larger business insurance portfolio so that the insurer funds this legal payout and not a sudden heavy loss directly from the company’s own accounts.

How Much Compensation is Payable for Death at Work?

The formula mentioned in the Act for calculating the compensation payable for death at work is:

Compensation = 50% of monthly wages x Relevant age factor

So, a worker earning ₹25,000/month who dies at age 40 (age factor: approx. 184.17)

Compensation = 50% of 25,000 (₹12,500) × 184.17 = ₹23,02,125

This is the legal base amount payable.

Additionally, funeral expenses as per the Act are payable on top of the main compensation.

The Employees’ Compensation Act, 1923, does not only specify compensation for death. It also defines how much compensation must be paid for partial injuries and permanent disabilities.