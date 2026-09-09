How should NRIs receive rental income and other earnings in India?

NRIs who own property or have other sources of income in India need a convenient way to receive and manage those funds. An online NRO account opening process can make it easier to set up an account for eligible Indian-source income, while choosing the right NRI bank account in India can help keep rental income, pension, dividends and other receipts organised.

Which account should NRIs use for rental income?

Rental income earned from property in India is generally managed through an NRO account. An NRO account is designed to help eligible NRIs receive and manage income arising in India.

An NRO account can be used for eligible receipts such as:

● Rental income

● Pension

● Dividends

● Interest income

● Other permitted income arising in India

Keeping these receipts in an account designed for Indian-source income can make it easier to manage regular expenses and track transactions while living abroad.

Can NRIs receive rental income directly into an NRO account?

Yes, eligible rental income from property in India can generally be credited to an NRO account, subject to applicable rules and bank requirements.

The account can also be used to make permitted payments and manage expenses associated with your Indian financial commitments.

Before arranging rental payments, ensure that the tenant or property manager has the correct account details and that any applicable tax requirements are understood.

How can you open an NRO account online?

Eligible NRIs may be able to begin NRO account opening online through a bank's digital application process. The exact procedure depends on the bank, your country of residence and its verification requirements.

A typical process may involve:

Select an appropriate NRO account. Complete the online application. Provide your personal and overseas contact details. Submit the required KYC and NRI-status documents. Complete the applicable verification process. Provide any additional documents requested by the bank. Receive confirmation after successful processing.

Some applications may require document attestation or additional verification before the account is activated.

What documents may be required?

The documents required for NRO account opening online can vary depending on the bank and your circumstances.

You may generally need:

● Passport

● Valid visa, work permit or other proof of overseas residence

● Overseas address proof

● Indian address proof, where applicable

● Pan

● Recent photographs

● FATCA/CRS declarations, where applicable

● Additional KYC documents requested by the bank

Keeping these documents ready and ensuring that your details are consistent across them can help reduce delays.

What other income can be received in an NRO account?

Rental income is not the only Indian-source income that may be managed through an NRO account.

Depending on the applicable rules, an NRO account may be used for: