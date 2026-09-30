How to Become a Journalist After 12th in India

You can start a career in journalism after Class 12 by pursuing an undergraduate journalism degree, gaining practical experience through internships, building a portfolio, and applying for entry-level media roles. Students from Arts, Science, and Commerce can explore journalism courses, although eligibility requirements vary by university.

A BA in journalism and mass communication is one undergraduate option that can introduce you to reporting, writing, media production and other areas of journalism. As you progress, you can also consider postgraduate study, such as an MA in journalism and mass communication, if you want to develop deeper knowledge or specialise in a particular area.

What Does a Journalist Do?

A journalist researches, verifies and communicates information about events, issues and people. The work can vary depending on whether you work in print, television, radio or digital media.

Common responsibilities include:

● Research and verify information: Find relevant sources and check facts before publishing a story.

● Interview sources: Speak with people who can provide information, context, or different perspectives.

● Write and edit stories: Turn research and interviews into clear news reports, features, or other forms of content.

● Report across media: Work on articles, video reports, audio stories, or digital news depending on your role.

● Meet deadlines: Journalism often involves working quickly as stories develop and publication deadlines approach.

How to Become a Journalist After 12th: Step-by-Step

A journalism career typically starts with the right undergraduate course, followed by practical experience and a strong portfolio. Use your time in college to develop reporting skills, complete internships, and build work you can show potential employers.

Choose an Undergraduate Journalism Course

Common options include BA Journalism and Mass Communication, BJMC and BA in Journalism. Other journalism and mass communication degrees may also offer specialised course structures.

Many undergraduate programs run for three years, but duration, subjects, and practical training vary by university. Compare the curriculum and practical opportunities before choosing a course.

Check Eligibility and Admission Requirements

Most programs require Class 12 completion. Students from Arts, Science and Commerce can explore journalism courses, although some universities may have specific requirements.

Admission may be based on Class 12 marks, an entrance test, an interview, or a combination of these. Check the university's eligibility criteria and admission process before applying.

Build Journalism Skills During College

Use college projects and publications to practise the skills you'll need in a newsroom:

● News writing: Write clear, factual reports.

● Research and fact-checking: Find credible sources and verify information.

● Interviewing: Learn to ask focused questions and gather useful responses.

● Communication: Develop clear written and verbal communication.

● Photography and video: Practise visual storytelling.

● Audio and video editing: Learn basic editing tools.

● Digital skills: Understand how content is produced for digital platforms.

● Journalism ethics: Learn the principles of responsible reporting.

Gain Practical Experience Through Internships

Try to complete internships before graduation. Look for opportunities with:

● Newspapers and magazines

● Television channels

● Digital news platforms

● Local media organisations

● College publications

● Freelance reporting projects

Internships give you newsroom experience and work you can add to your portfolio.

Build a Journalism Portfolio

Collect your strongest work throughout college. Include published articles, news reports, interviews, video packages, audio stories, and college publication work.

Organise these in a simple digital portfolio or website. Focus on work that demonstrates different skills and formats.

Start Networking and Applying for Jobs

Follow journalists, editors and media organisations on platforms such as LinkedIn and keep track of relevant opportunities. As you approach graduation, apply for entry-level roles such as:

● Reporter trainee

● Junior reporter

● Content writer

● Editorial assistant

● Production assistant

● Digital media roles

Use your internships, portfolio, and professional contacts when applying for your first media role.

What Skills Do You Need to Become a Journalist?

A journalism degree gives you the foundation, but you also need practical skills to research, report, and communicate stories effectively.