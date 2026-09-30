How to Become a Journalist After 12th in India
A journalism career typically starts with the right undergraduate course, followed by practical experience
You can start a career in journalism after Class 12 by pursuing an undergraduate journalism degree, gaining practical experience through internships, building a portfolio, and applying for entry-level media roles. Students from Arts, Science, and Commerce can explore journalism courses, although eligibility requirements vary by university.
A BA in journalism and mass communication is one undergraduate option that can introduce you to reporting, writing, media production and other areas of journalism. As you progress, you can also consider postgraduate study, such as an MA in journalism and mass communication, if you want to develop deeper knowledge or specialise in a particular area.
What Does a Journalist Do?
A journalist researches, verifies and communicates information about events, issues and people. The work can vary depending on whether you work in print, television, radio or digital media.
Common responsibilities include:
● Research and verify information: Find relevant sources and check facts before publishing a story.
● Interview sources: Speak with people who can provide information, context, or different perspectives.
● Write and edit stories: Turn research and interviews into clear news reports, features, or other forms of content.
● Report across media: Work on articles, video reports, audio stories, or digital news depending on your role.
● Meet deadlines: Journalism often involves working quickly as stories develop and publication deadlines approach.
How to Become a Journalist After 12th: Step-by-Step
A journalism career typically starts with the right undergraduate course, followed by practical experience and a strong portfolio. Use your time in college to develop reporting skills, complete internships, and build work you can show potential employers.
Choose an Undergraduate Journalism Course
Common options include BA Journalism and Mass Communication, BJMC and BA in Journalism. Other journalism and mass communication degrees may also offer specialised course structures.
Many undergraduate programs run for three years, but duration, subjects, and practical training vary by university. Compare the curriculum and practical opportunities before choosing a course.
Check Eligibility and Admission Requirements
Most programs require Class 12 completion. Students from Arts, Science and Commerce can explore journalism courses, although some universities may have specific requirements.
Admission may be based on Class 12 marks, an entrance test, an interview, or a combination of these. Check the university's eligibility criteria and admission process before applying.
Build Journalism Skills During College
Use college projects and publications to practise the skills you'll need in a newsroom:
● News writing: Write clear, factual reports.
● Research and fact-checking: Find credible sources and verify information.
● Interviewing: Learn to ask focused questions and gather useful responses.
● Communication: Develop clear written and verbal communication.
● Photography and video: Practise visual storytelling.
● Audio and video editing: Learn basic editing tools.
● Digital skills: Understand how content is produced for digital platforms.
● Journalism ethics: Learn the principles of responsible reporting.
Gain Practical Experience Through Internships
Try to complete internships before graduation. Look for opportunities with:
● Newspapers and magazines
● Television channels
● Digital news platforms
● Local media organisations
● College publications
● Freelance reporting projects
Internships give you newsroom experience and work you can add to your portfolio.
Build a Journalism Portfolio
Collect your strongest work throughout college. Include published articles, news reports, interviews, video packages, audio stories, and college publication work.
Organise these in a simple digital portfolio or website. Focus on work that demonstrates different skills and formats.
Start Networking and Applying for Jobs
Follow journalists, editors and media organisations on platforms such as LinkedIn and keep track of relevant opportunities. As you approach graduation, apply for entry-level roles such as:
● Reporter trainee
● Junior reporter
● Content writer
● Editorial assistant
● Production assistant
● Digital media roles
Use your internships, portfolio, and professional contacts when applying for your first media role.
What Skills Do You Need to Become a Journalist?
A journalism degree gives you the foundation, but you also need practical skills to research, report, and communicate stories effectively.
Journalism Specialisations You Can Choose
Journalism covers several areas, so you can choose a specialisation based on the subjects and formats that interest you.
● Political Journalism: Covers government, elections, public policy and political developments.
● Sports Journalism: Focuses on matches, athletes, teams and sports-related stories.
● Entertainment Journalism: Covers films, television, music and popular culture.
● Digital Journalism: Involves creating news for websites, social platforms, newsletters, and other digital channels.
● Investigative Journalism: Focuses on in-depth research into complex issues and developing detailed reports.
Career Options After a Journalism Degree
A journalism degree can lead to roles across reporting, production, editing, and digital media. Depending on your skills and interests, you can work as a:
● Reporter
● Sub-editor
● Video journalist
● News anchor
● Producer
● Content writer
● Social media editor
● Photojournalist
● Freelance journalist
● Public relations professional
You can also move into corporate communications, PR, or other media-related roles as you gain experience.
Is an MA in Journalism and Mass Communication Necessary?
No. You do not need an MA in journalism and mass communication to start working as a journalist after your bachelor's degree. You can enter the workforce, gain experience, and build your portfolio directly after graduation.
An MA can be useful if you want to pursue further academic study, deepen your knowledge of journalism, or specialise in a particular area. Your decision should depend on your career goals and the type of work you want to pursue.
If you choose postgraduate study, continue gaining practical experience alongside it. Internships, published work and a strong portfolio remain valuable when applying for media roles.
How Much Can Journalists Earn in India?
Journalism salaries can vary significantly by role, employer, experience, location, and the type of media you work in.
Tips for Students Starting Journalism After 12th
You can start building journalism skills before you graduate. Focus on regular practice and look for opportunities to produce work you can add to your portfolio.
● Read news regularly: Follow multiple reliable sources to understand different reporting styles and perspectives.
● Practise writing: Write short news reports on topics that interest you.
● Start a blog or contribute to student publications: Use these platforms to build a body of published work.
● Learn basic media tools: Practise video, audio and photo editing.
● Take internships early: Look for opportunities with newspapers, digital publications, TV channels and local media organisations.
● Build your portfolio: Save your strongest articles, interviews, videos and other published work.
● Follow digital journalism: Keep up with how news organisations use websites, social platforms, newsletters and video.
● Learn fact-checking: Verify information and sources before using them in your stories.
Conclusion
Becoming a journalist after 12th starts with choosing a suitable undergraduate course, gaining practical experience, building a strong portfolio and applying for entry-level media roles.
Students from Arts, Science and Commerce can explore journalism, subject to the eligibility requirements of their chosen university.
An MA in journalism and mass communication is an optional postgraduate route if you want to pursue further study or specialise in a particular area. Whether you pursue it or enter the workforce after graduation, start building practical journalism skills alongside your degree through writing, reporting, internships, and media projects.
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