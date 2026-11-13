How to Compare Different SIP Investment Scenarios Using a Calculator
How you can use a SIP calculator to compare different investment scenarios and understand their potential outcomes
A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows investors to invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund at regular intervals. However, the estimated outcome depends on factors such as the monthly investment amount, investment tenure and expected rate of return. Even a small change in one of these variables can affect the projected corpus. This article explains how you can use a SIP calculator to compare different investment scenarios and understand their potential outcomes.
Why Compare Different Scenarios
Comparing different SIP scenarios based on your financial goals can help you understand how changes in the investment amount, tenure and expected return may affect your estimated corpus. It can help you:
Understand whether your monthly investment is sufficient for your goal.
Assess how a longer investment tenure may affect the corpus.
Evaluate the impact of increasing your monthly contribution.
Get an estimate of the potential value of your investments under different assumptions.
Variables
A SIP calculator uses three key inputs to estimate the investment outcome:
Monthly Investment: The fixed amount you plan to invest regularly.
Tenure: The period for which you intend to continue investing.
Expected Rate of Return: The assumed annual return used for the calculation.
By changing one variable at a time, you can compare different outcomes and understand how each factor affects your total investment and estimated corpus.
Example Of Comparing Different Scenarios
The table below shows four different scenarios that can be compared using a . Scenario A is your base case, while the other scenarios differ by only one variable.
Note: These figures are examples and assume that money is invested monthly with compounding. They are not guaranteed and may vary slightly depending on the calculator used.
What We Can See
A longer tenure can make a big difference to your investment.
Comparing Scenario A with Scenario B, the estimated corpus rises sharply because the investment runs for five more years. Scenarios B and C have the same total investment of ₹9,00,000, yet B ends with a much higher corpus. This is due to compounding, which works better the longer the tenure.
Increasing your monthly investment increases your corpus
Raising the monthly SIP to ₹7,500 increases the corpus proportionately. However, it also increases the amount you invest every month.
Be careful when reducing your expected return
If we reduce the return by 2 percentage points in Scenario D, it makes quite a big difference to the corpus. As mutual funds are linked to the market, returns cannot be accurately predicted. It is necessary to test your calculations using conservative rates.
Steps To Take
To set up your comparison:
Identify your goal – Whether it is retirement, education or buying a house, know how much you want and how long you have.
Create your base case – Use realistic numbers for your monthly investment, tenure and rate of return.
Change only one variable – To see the effect of each variable, change only one thing at a time.
Test your conservative case – Try using a reduced rate to see if your goal is still achievable.
Set a realistic number for yourself – Make sure the amount you are investing will not impact your emergency fund.
Things To Consider
The SIP calculator provides an estimate. You should consider the following:
Inflation – Your corpus will have lost some of its buying power in the future.
Capital Gains Tax – Depending on the fund and holding period, you will pay capital gains tax, which impacts your returns.
Expense Ratio – The costs of the fund are reflected in the NAV.
Risk – As you are investing in a mutual fund, there are market risks attached, and your returns may be higher or lower.
Research the fund – Understand the objectives, portfolio, historical performance and level of risk.
Once you have decided on the right scenario for you, use a to look at different schemes, begin a SIP and keep track of your investments. It is important to review your SIP at least once a year and adjust your investment.
Conclusion
By looking at different scenarios, you can understand how your investment is impacted by how much you invest, the length of the investment and how much you expect to earn. A disciplined routine with realistic assumptions can help improve your financial planning. Remember, these figures are only estimates, and your returns will ultimately depend on market performance. Platforms like 5paisa Alpha provide easy access to mutual funds and SIPs. You can also use the platform to explore available investment options and review your SIP investments as your financial goals evolve.