How to Compare Different SIP Investment Scenarios Using a Calculator

A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) allows investors to invest a fixed amount in a mutual fund at regular intervals. However, the estimated outcome depends on factors such as the monthly investment amount, investment tenure and expected rate of return. Even a small change in one of these variables can affect the projected corpus. This article explains how you can use a SIP calculator to compare different investment scenarios and understand their potential outcomes.

Why Compare Different Scenarios

Comparing different SIP scenarios based on your financial goals can help you understand how changes in the investment amount, tenure and expected return may affect your estimated corpus. It can help you:

Understand whether your monthly investment is sufficient for your goal.

Assess how a longer investment tenure may affect the corpus.

Evaluate the impact of increasing your monthly contribution.

Get an estimate of the potential value of your investments under different assumptions.

Variables

A SIP calculator uses three key inputs to estimate the investment outcome:

Monthly Investment: The fixed amount you plan to invest regularly.

Tenure: The period for which you intend to continue investing.

Expected Rate of Return: The assumed annual return used for the calculation.

By changing one variable at a time, you can compare different outcomes and understand how each factor affects your total investment and estimated corpus.

Example Of Comparing Different Scenarios