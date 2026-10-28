How to Decide the Resale Value of a Washing Machine in India

The resale value of washing machines is usually a fraction of the original price. On marketplaces, you will see used semi-automatic washing machines priced between ₹3,000 and ₹13,500. However, this range only stands as asking prices – this is not usually the final price that a seller accepts. Load type, warranty, and age are a few things to consider in this range.

If you already know you will sell the washing machine after 2-3 years, it will return far less value than what the price tag suggests. The loss is a part of what the washing machine costs you in the first place. It is why many households on short-term assignments or temporary postings skip ownership and choose a washing machine on rent. The monthly rental has no resale value to offset it.

The guide explains what a used washing machine sells for, what decreases the price, and when buying makes sense.

How Much Does a Second-Hand Washing Machine Sell For?

A used washing machine in a metro city in India usually sells for ₹6,000-₹13,500. Sometimes the asking price ends up around ₹8,000. The lowest-priced listing is ₹3,000, and the old washing machine likely has minor issues.

The upper end was held by front-load machines from IFB and Bosch. These second-hand washing machines are listed around ₹20,000- ₹22,000. Sometimes sellers do not evaluate the working condition; hence, you might find a Samsung washing machine reselling for ₹4,000 after four years of use. On the other hand, someone who has used a Samsung washing machine for 10 years asks ₹15,000.

Classified listings do not take responsibility for publishing sale prices. Buyers bring the resale price after checking the unit. This is why second-hand washing machines are a good starting point for negotiation.

Why Does a Used Washing Machine Lose Value Quickly?

A used washing machine loses value quickly because the new buyer takes on risks the old buyer passed on. The warranty usually ends when a second buyer takes it. Most brands state that the warranty does not transfer to the new buyer. For instance, Samsung covers its Digital Inverter motor for 20 years, but the warranty doesn't transfer.

This means the old buyer sells the washing machine with no manufacturer's coverage. A washing machine's lifespan caps what the new buyer will pay. A washing machine typically lasts 8 to 10 years. Buyers consider whether a five-year-old washing machine has been used regularly and price the machine accordingly.

Which Factors Decide What a Used Washing Machine is Worth?

Generally, a second-hand top-load washing machine costs between ₹6,000 and ₹13,500 in India. Faulty or old machines can cost as little as ₹3,000. Front-load washing machines from top brands like Bosch and IFB cost ₹20,000 or more. But how is the worth of a used washing machine decided? Here are a few things to consider.

1. Lifespan of a Washing Machine

How long the washing machine has been in service matters. Buyers weigh the resale value of the washing machine against when it was bought and how often it was used. They can compare the machine’s age against a working life of roughly 8-10 years. Buyers heavily discount the remaining years because they can't inspect exactly how the machine was used.

2. Brand and Capacity

Popular brands with a wide service network sell more easily because spare parts remain available even after the model is discontinued. A 6.5kg or 7kg washing machine suits a range of households because its capacity matters less than people think. It fits families on a low budget or bachelors.

3. Load Type and Operation

A used semi-automatic washing machine is cheaper than a fully automatic one because the latter costs more new. On the marketplaces, second-hand front-load washing machines from top brands are more popular than cheaper used semi-automatic washing machines.

4. Repair History and Working Conditions

If the seller discloses the fault, the resale value of a washing machine drops. A faulty drain pump, a leaking door seal, or drum noise can add repair costs. The buyer then subtracts it from the final price.

If you have the original invoice, manual, and installation kit, your chances of getting a good resale value for a washing machine are high. However, the lack of warranty is a concern.

How to Calculate the Resale Value of a Washing Machine?

There is no thumb rule to decide the second-hand washing machine price. The most common way is to check the current listings for the same brand, load type, and capacity. Consider an average price rather than the lowest price.

Online washing machine resale calculators factor in fixed depreciation costs. There is one caveat – the calculator cannot inspect your machine’s condition. Local listings are more reliable because they show what nearby buyers are willing to pay.

Should You Rent a Washing Machine if You Need it for a Year or Two?

Selling a used washing machine makes less sense when you frequently relocate. Renting a washing machine is a good option for people who are likely to move within 1-2 years. For students or professionals unsure how long they'll stay in a city or flat, buying and reselling may not offer a good ROI.

For such households, renting a washing machine removes the resale question. The washing machine goes back to the rental service provider, avoiding resale hassles. Buying a washing machine still makes sense for households who are planning to stay in a house for several years.

Final Thoughts

A typical used washing machine falls between ₹6,000 and ₹13,500 on the marketplaces. Age, brand, and working condition play a major role in determining the resale value of a washing machine. Semi-automatic washing machines sell for less than front-load fully automatic washing machines. A working semi-automatic washing machine can find buyers, especially among people with a low budget. Check similar listings to see what you should sell it for. If you are not sure how long you will stay, you can rent a washing machine and avoid the hassles of reselling.