How to withdraw EPF online? A step-by-step guide

The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a savings scheme for salaried individuals. Withdrawing from your EPF online is a simple process. Here are some steps required to withdraw your EPF online.

Step 1: Ensure Your UAN is Activated and KYC is Updated

First, you need to have an active Universal Account Number (UAN). Your UAN should be linked to your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account. Ensure that your Know Your Customer (KYC) details are updated.

Step 2: Log in to the UAN Member Portal

Access the EPF portal using your UAN and password. If you do not remember your password, use the ‘Forgot Password’ option to reset it.

Step 3: Navigate to the Online Services

Once logged in, navigate to the online services section to begin withdrawing.

1. Click on ‘Online Services’

2. Select ‘Claim (Form-31, 19,10C&10D)’

Step 4: Verify Member Details

Before proceeding with the claim, you must verify your member details.

1. Ensure your personal information is correct

2. Enter your bank account number for verification

Step 5: Authenticate Using Aadhaar OTP

To ensure the security of your claim, you need to authenticate using an OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

1. Click on ‘Proceed for Online Claim’ to move to the next step

2. Select ‘PF Advance (Form 31)’ or Full Withdrawal based on your requirements

3. Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number for verification

Step 6: Fill in the Withdrawal Details

Provide the necessary details for your withdrawal.

1. Select the purpose of withdrawal by choosing the reason for withdrawing your EPF.

2. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw.

3. Upload any necessary documents if required.

Step 7: Submit Your Claim

Review all the information and submit your claim. Click on ‘Submit’ to send your claim for processing. You can track the status of your claim through the UAN Member Portal.

Step 8: Receive Funds in Your Bank Account

Once your claim is processed, the funds will be credited to your linked bank account. This usually takes a few working days.