How to withdraw EPF online? A step-by-step guide
The Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a savings scheme for salaried individuals. Withdrawing from your EPF online is a simple process. Here are some steps required to withdraw your EPF online.
Step 1: Ensure Your UAN is Activated and KYC is Updated
First, you need to have an active Universal Account Number (UAN). Your UAN should be linked to your Aadhaar, PAN, and bank account. Ensure that your Know Your Customer (KYC) details are updated.
Step 2: Log in to the UAN Member Portal
Access the EPF portal using your UAN and password. If you do not remember your password, use the ‘Forgot Password’ option to reset it.
Step 3: Navigate to the Online Services
Once logged in, navigate to the online services section to begin withdrawing.
1. Click on ‘Online Services’
2. Select ‘Claim (Form-31, 19,10C&10D)’
Step 4: Verify Member Details
Before proceeding with the claim, you must verify your member details.
1. Ensure your personal information is correct
2. Enter your bank account number for verification
Step 5: Authenticate Using Aadhaar OTP
To ensure the security of your claim, you need to authenticate using an OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
1. Click on ‘Proceed for Online Claim’ to move to the next step
2. Select ‘PF Advance (Form 31)’ or Full Withdrawal based on your requirements
3. Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number for verification
Step 6: Fill in the Withdrawal Details
Provide the necessary details for your withdrawal.
1. Select the purpose of withdrawal by choosing the reason for withdrawing your EPF.
2. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw.
3. Upload any necessary documents if required.
Step 7: Submit Your Claim
Review all the information and submit your claim. Click on ‘Submit’ to send your claim for processing. You can track the status of your claim through the UAN Member Portal.
Step 8: Receive Funds in Your Bank Account
Once your claim is processed, the funds will be credited to your linked bank account. This usually takes a few working days.
Precautions to Take
● Verify All Details
Verify all details carefully. Make sure they are correct before submitting.
● Update KYC
Ensure your KYC details are current. Regularly update your KYC information to avoid issues.
● Check Your Bank Account
Ensure your bank account is active. Verify it is linked to your UAN.
EPF Withdrawal Conditions
● Retirement
You can withdraw the entire amount after retirement.
● Unemployment
Withdraw up to 75% of the corpus if unemployed for one month. Withdraw the remaining 25% after two months of unemployment.
● Medical Treatment
Withdraw funds for medical treatment. This applies only in specific situations.
● Housing
Withdraw funds for purchasing a house. You can also withdraw for constructing a house.
● Marriage
Withdraw funds to manage expenses for marriage. This can be for yourself, siblings, or children.
● Higher Education
Withdraw funds for your higher education expenses. You can also withdraw for your children's education.
Types of EPF Withdrawals
● Partial Withdrawal
You can make partial withdrawals for specific purposes. These include marriage, education, and medical emergencies.
● Full Withdrawal
You can do this when you retire. It is also possible if you are unemployed for over two months.
● Pension Withdrawal
You can withdraw the pension fund. This is possible if you have completed ten years of service.
Common Issues and How to Resolve Them
● Incorrect KYC Details
Ensure your KYC details are updated and correct. Contact your employer if discrepancies arise.
● OTP Not Received
Ensure your mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar. Update it at the nearest Aadhaar centre.
● Bank Account Not Linked
Ensure your bank account is linked to your UAN. Verify that it is active.
Importance of Keeping Your EPF Account Updated
● Accurate Withdrawal
This ensures smooth processing of withdrawals. It also guarantees accuracy in the withdrawal process.
● Timely Updates
It keeps you informed. Stay updated on changes in EPF policies.
● Better Management
It helps manage your retirement funds better. Effective management ensures a secure financial future.
While having EPF could help with retirement planning, consider other investment options like a fixed deposit (FD).
Withdrawing your EPF online is a streamlined process. Follow the steps outlined to ensure a smooth withdrawal. Keep your UAN active, update your KYC details, and follow the online claim process. Use the funds wisely. Consider investing in other investment tools for retirement planning like FDs.
