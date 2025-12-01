Innovative features in modern air fryers and OTGs to look for in 2026

As kitchen technology rapidly evolves, air fryers and oven toaster grillers are stepping up as indispensable appliances for the modern home chef. In 2026, Crompton sets the pace with innovative models packed full of smart features designed to make cooking easier, healthier, and more versatile. If you’re considering upgrading your kitchen or investing in these appliances, here’s a detailed look at the cutting-edge features that Crompton’s latest air fryers and oven toaster grillers bring to the table.

Crompton air fryers: Healthy cooking meets smart design

Crompton’s air fryers emphasise fat-free cooking without compromising on taste or texture, perfect for calorie-conscious food lovers. The Crompton Air Fryer Grill combines rapid hot air circulation technology that cooks evenly, reducing the need for excess oil. This model is designed for both frying and grilling, offering multiple cooking modes to prepare everything from crispy fries to succulent grilled veggies.

Beyond versatility, Crompton air fryers come with intuitive digital controls featuring preset cooking programs. These presets take the guesswork out of cooking times and temperatures, ensuring consistent results with minimal effort. The appliance also boasts an easy-to-clean non-stick basket and detachable trays, adding convenience to your culinary experience.

OTGs: The multi-taskers of modern kitchens

On the oven toaster griller front, Crompton’s Excel 30-Litre OTG and Croma 23-Litre OTG illustrate the brand’s commitment to seamless user experience and multi-functionality. Equipped with toasting, baking, grilling, and roasting functions, these OTGs cater to diverse cooking needs.

A standout feature is the precise temperature control knob, allowing cooks to set the exact heat level for their recipes, hence perfecting baked goods or grilled preparations. The OTGs are designed with convection technology that circulates hot air for even cooking, reducing hot or cold spots inside the oven. This results in crispy exteriors and moist interiors, key to great baking and grilling.

Safety and energy efficiency front and centre

Crompton’s modern air fryers and OTGs are built with safety in mind. Heat-resistant handles and cool-touch exteriors prevent accidents in busy kitchens. Features like auto shut-off timers add peace of mind, preventing overcooking or burning.

Energy efficiency is another priority. Crompton appliances optimize heating elements and motor functions to consume less electricity without affecting performance. With rising energy costs, these appliances help balance eco-conscious choices with your cooking needs.

Why 2026 is the year to upgrade

The cook-at-home trend shows no signs of slowing, and having versatile kitchen tools is essential. Crompton’s latest air fryers and OTGs are designed to suit modern lifestyles, quick meal prep, healthier cooking, and a variety of culinary styles. The integration of digital controls, multiple cooking functions, and user-friendly design means even novice chefs can create professional-quality dishes confidently.

Conclusion:

In 2026, choosing the right air fryer or oven toaster griller means looking beyond basic functions to features that enhance convenience, safety, and culinary versatility. Crompton’s range of air fryers and oven toaster griller offer just that, smart designs, multi-use capabilities, and trusted performance.