Joint Savings Account: Rules, Benefits, and How to Open One

Managing shared household expenses can become easier when two people have access to the same Savings Account. A Joint Savings Account allows multiple individuals to hold an account together, making it useful for couples, family members and others who need to manage shared finances.

However, a Joint Savings Account does not necessarily give every account holder identical operating rights. The mandate selected when the account is opened determines who can operate the account and how transactions are authorised.

How Do I Open a Joint Savings Account with My Spouse?

Opening a Joint Savings Account with a spouse generally involves submitting an application with both individuals listed as account holders.

The process typically includes:

Choose the Savings Account: Compare the account's interest rate, minimum balance requirements, transaction facilities and applicable charges. Select joint ownership: While filling the application form, under the ‘mode of operation’ section, choose the option for opening the account jointly and provide the details of both applicants. Complete KYC: Both account holders generally need to complete the applicable identity and KYC requirements. Choose an operating mandate: Select how the account will be operated, such as "Either or Survivor" or another permitted mandate. Submit the application: Complete the bank's required documentation and verification. Activate the account: Once the bank completes its verification and account-opening formalities, the Joint Savings Account becomes operational.

The exact process and available account-opening channels vary between banks. Some banks may offer digital account opening for eligible joint accounts, while others may require branch-based verification.

What are the Rules for a Joint Bank Account in India?

Joint Bank Accounts can be opened in the name of two or more individuals, subject to the bank's policies and applicable KYC requirements.

The account holders should decide how the account will be operated when it is opened. Common operating mandates include:

● Either or Survivor: Either account holder can generally operate the account during their lifetime, with the survivor being entitled to operate it after the death of the other account holder, subject to applicable procedures.

● Former or Survivor: The first-named account holder operates the account, while the survivor can operate it after the death of the former.

● Latter or Survivor: The second-named account holder operates the account, with the survivor arrangement applying after the death of the other holder.

● Jointly: Transactions require the authorisation of the account holders according to the bank's applicable operating instructions.

RBI's deposit-account framework recognises these types of survivorship arrangements and encourages banks to offer appropriate joint-account mandates.

The choice of mandate is therefore important because it determines how the account can be operated.

Can Both Account Holders Withdraw Money from a Joint Savings Account?

Yes, if the operating mandate permits either account holder to operate the account independently.

For example, with an "Either or Survivor" mandate, either account holder can generally operate the account during the lifetime of both holders, subject to the bank's terms and applicable transaction controls.

However, if the account has been opened with a mandate requiring joint operation, both account holders may need to provide the required authorisation for transactions.

Therefore, simply being named as a joint account holder does not automatically mean that either person can independently withdraw money.

Before opening the account, both applicants should understand exactly what operating authority the selected mandate provides.

What are the Benefits of a Joint Savings Account?

A Joint Savings Account can make shared financial management more convenient.

Easier Management of Shared Expenses

Couples can use a joint account for expenses such as:

● Household bills

● Rent

● Groceries

● Utility payments

● Insurance premiums

● Other shared commitments

Both account holders can have visibility into the funds and transactions according to the account's facilities.

Convenient Access to Funds

Where the operating mandate permits independent operation, either account holder can make eligible withdrawals or payments without requiring the other person to be present.

Greater Financial Transparency

A shared account can make it easier to track common income and expenses in one place.

This can be particularly useful for couples who want to maintain a dedicated pool of money for household spending while keeping their individual finances separate.

What Happens If One Joint Account Holder Dies?

The outcome depends on the operating mandate and applicable banking procedures.

Where a valid survivorship clause such as "Either or Survivor" is present, the bank can generally make payment to the surviving account holder after completing the required verification and documentation. RBI states that payment under a valid survivorship clause can provide a valid discharge of the bank's liability, subject to the applicable conditions.

A nominee can also be registered for a joint deposit account. However, RBI clarifies that in a joint deposit account, the nominee's right arises only after the death of all account holders.

This is an important distinction between a joint holder and a nominee.

What Should You Check Before Opening a Joint Savings Account?

Before applying, compare:

● Applicable Savings Account interest rate

● Minimum balance requirements

● Debit Card facilities

● UPI and digital banking access

● Transaction limits

● Applicable service charges

● Available operating mandates

● Nomination facility

● Procedures for changing or closing the account

Both applicants should also understand who can operate the account and what happens if one holder becomes unavailable or passes away.

Is a Joint Savings Account Right for You?

A Joint Savings Account can be useful when two people regularly manage shared finances. However, it should be opened only after both account holders understand the operating rights attached to the chosen mandate.

For couples, one practical approach can be to maintain a joint account for shared household expenses while retaining individual accounts for personal spending and financial goals.

This can provide convenience without requiring every financial decision to pass through the same account.

Conclusion

A Joint Savings Account can simplify shared financial management by allowing multiple individuals to hold and operate one account. Couples can use one to manage household expenses, shared bills and other common financial commitments.

The most important consideration is the operating mandate. Both account holders can independently withdraw or transact only when the selected mandate permits such operation. RBI recognises arrangements including "Either or Survivor," "Former or Survivor" and "Latter or Survivor," among others.