Know how: Invest Rs 100 a day in mutual funds to create Rs 1 crore

For many investors, the idea of turning a small daily investment into a substantial corpus like Rs 1 crore may seem far-fetched. However, with the power of compounding and disciplined investment through mutual funds, it is entirely possible.

By investing just Rs 100 a day, which adds up to Rs 3,000 a month, you can set yourself on a path to significant wealth creation.

In this article, we will explore how investing Rs 100 a day can lead to Rs 1 crore over time and how you can use tools to calculate MF returns and calculate SIP returns to track your financial progress.

Why choose mutual funds for wealth creation?

Mutual funds offer a diversified and professionally managed way to invest in various asset classes such as equities, bonds, and money markets. By investing regularly in mutual funds through a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), you can gradually build wealth over time. The advantage of SIPs is that they allow you to invest small amounts consistently, without needing to commit a large sum upfront.

When you start a SIP, you benefit from rupee cost averaging, which helps reduce the impact of market volatility. Additionally, the power of compounding means that your returns generate further returns over time, helping your investment grow exponentially. To understand how your investments can grow, it is crucial to regularly calculate MF returns and calculate SIP returns to ensure you stay on track to meet your financial goals.