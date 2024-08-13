Maharashtra to implement mandatory high-security registration plates for all vehicles

In a significant move aimed at enhancing vehicle security and standardising registration processes, the Maharashtra government has announced the implementation of mandatory high-security registration plates (HSRP Maharashtra) for all vehicles.

This initiative is set to be enforced through the RTO Maharashtra across the state, marking a substantial shift in vehicle registration norms. This article explores the details of HSRP implementation in Maharashtra, its benefits and the implications for vehicle owners.

Understanding high-security registration plates (HSRP)

High-security registration plates are specially designed number plates that incorporate multiple security features to prevent counterfeiting and duplication. These plates are made from aluminium and are tamperproof, ensuring enhanced security for vehicles.

The implementation of HSRP is part of a nationwide effort to curb vehicle theft and streamline the registration process.

Key features of HSRP

Non-removable snap lock: HSRPs are affixed to vehicles using non-removable snap locks, making it extremely difficult to tamper with or remove the plates without damaging them.

Chromium-based hologram: Each HSRP comes with a chromium-based hologram, which is hot-stamped on to the plate. This hologram contains the Ashoka Chakra, ensuring authenticity.

Unique serial number: A unique serial number is laser-etched onto the plate, providing a distinct identity for each vehicle.