MAHE Launches Online BCom with ACCA Accreditation

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has launched a three-year Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) with ACCA accreditation in the online mode. Offered through Online Manipal, the program is best suited for students who want to build global careers in finance, accounting, and business.

The BCom (Professional) program allows learners to get exemptions for up to 9 ACCA exam papers. During this 3-year program, students also receive training for 4 strategic professional papers, accelerating learners’ pathway to a globally recognized ACCA Affiliate credential.

Candidates with a minimum of 50% marks in their 10+2 or 10+3 examinations are eligible to apply. The program fee is INR 49,000 per semester, with a total course fee of INR 2,94,000.

What is ACCA?

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) is a globally recognized professional accounting body offering the Charted Certified Accountant qualification that helps professionals develop competency in finance, accounting, and business management.

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), headquartered in the United Kingdom and widely recognized as the global equivalent of India's Chartered Accountant designation, presents a comprehensive curriculum encompassing International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), ethics, law, taxation, and advanced management disciplines. Candidates seeking ACCA Affiliate status are required to successfully complete 13 examinations as outlined within the qualification framework.

How an ACCA-Accredited Online BCom Enhances Career Prospects

The integrated BCom with ACCA combines the academic rigor of a university degree with a globally recognized professional qualification valued by employers worldwide. At MAHE, this pathway is streamlined and structured to make pursuing both credentials more accessible and achievable for aspiring finance and accounting professionals.

The program offers:

● Dual Advantage

Get a UGC-entitled BCom degree from MAHE while studying a curriculum aligned with Association of Chartered Certified Accountants standards. This means less time spent studying the same material twice.

● Up to 9 Paper Exemptions in ACCA

Get exemptions across Applied Knowledge and Applied Skills levels. Reduce the number of exams and fast-track your ACCA journey. Learners will receive exemptions in Business and Technology, Management Accounting, Financial Accounting, Corporate and Business Law, Taxation, Audit and Assurance, Financial Management, Financial Reporting, and Performance Management.



● ACCA Affiliate Status

Achieve ACCA Affiliate status by successfully passing the Strategic Professional modules: Strategic Business Leader (SBL), Strategic Business Reporting (SBR), Advanced Financial Management (AFM), and Advanced Performance Management (APM).

● Cost-Savings

Save up to INR 5,00,000* by pursuing this integrated BCom with ACCA and significantly reducing your overall education and qualification costs.

* - Basis calculation of costs of 9 paper exemptions for obtaining ACCA certification independently (Source: ACCA website).

● Career Readiness

ACCA opens doors in over 180 countries. Unlock diverse career paths in finance, accounting, and consulting in Big Four companies like Deloitte, PwC, EY, and KPMG. Career outcomes include roles such as Financial Analyst, Auditor, Tax Consultant, and Finance Manager across global organizations.

● Path to ACCA Membership

Work towards full ACCA membership with relevant experience. Complete ethics modules and gain professional recognition. ACCA qualified professionals can also pursue an MSc in Professional Accountancy from the University of London.

For more details about the program, please visit https://www.onlinemanipal.com/online-bcom-professional-mahe

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is one of India’s leading academic and research institutions. It is ranked #3 by NIRF, along with a NAAC A++ rating and prestigious Institution of Eminence (IoE) recognition. The institution has been offering world-class education across diverse streams since 1953.

MAHE’s online learners get free access to Coursera courses and certifications during the tenure of the program. They are also offered placement assistance in the form of skill assessments & enhancement, industry-readiness sessions, resume building, and virtual placement drives.

MAHE currently offers 10 degrees & certification programs in online mode and caters to 14,000+ learners across 44 countries and over 25 states.

About Online Manipal

Online Manipal is the digital home of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), and Sikkim Manipal University (SMU). These three Manipal universities, accredited with NAAC A++ and NAAC A+, offer UGC-entitled online degrees equivalent to on-campus programs.

Since its inception in 2021, Online Manipal has empowered over 160,000 learners to realize their potential by providing them with accessible, affordable & industry-relevant degrees and new-age certifications in a 100% online mode.

Online Manipal’s integrated learning platform gives access to extensive e-learning material, recorded sessions, webinars, doubt clearing sessions, quizzes, assignments, and more.