Mental health coverage in health insurance: Does it matter?
With the rise in mental health conditions, the importance of mental health coverage is coming more into the light
Mental health, a topic that sends chills down the spine, is no longer a phenomenon that ‘happens to others.’ According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 billion people around the world are living with neurological, mental or substance use disorders. Mental health issues give rise to suicide cases and even violations of human rights. In fact, people with severe mental health die about 12 years earlier than their counterparts. The reasons behind these alarming numbers are multifaceted, but one low-key reason among them is linked to the lack of mental health coverage.
A health insurance coverage is typically packed with financial protection and assistance for every bone, organ, and muscle in your body. It might not include mental health coverage to the same extent - or at all. This gap serves as a wake-up call, given the serious implications it can have on someone looking to treat the condition. Should you buy a mental health care plan? What does this coverage even mean? Keep reading to find the answer.
What is mental health coverage?
Simply put, mental health coverage or health insurance policy refers to health insurance plans that provide financial support for mental health therapies and treatments.
It is fairly easy to assume that the treatments covered in a mental health care plan usually cover counselling, therapy, and psychiatric care. The question is: what are these sessions for? It spans a wide range of mild-to-severe illnesses, such as anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder.
Mental health policy isn’t just about being able to afford therapies and counselling; a comprehensive mental health care plan offers medical treatments for severe conditions, some of which are listed below:
● Acute depression
● Schizophrenia
● Post-traumatic stress disorder
● Mood disorders
● Major depressive disorder
Moreover, mental health coverage can significantly range between plans or insurers. Some plans may only offer hospitalisation coverage for severe mental illnesses, while others may also provide coverage for outpatient therapy sessions.
Why mental health coverage: key benefits
With mental health insurance and support, individuals can reap benefits not only personally but also through families, workplaces, and society. Companies with employees who have proper access to mental health treatment and resources perform with increased levels of productivity. Besides, families tend to live more comfortable and stable lives with a sense of strong bond.
Mental (and physical) wellbeing
The mind and body don’t function in separate silos. Multiple studies over the years have highlighted how unattended mental health conditions–be it depression or chronic stress–can make physical ailments like diabetes or heart disease worse and even lead to health issues. And on the other side of the coin, untreated physical conditions can also severely impact one’s mental well-being. So, health insurance coverage must have both a physical and mental health care plan.
Financial support
Mental health conditions don’t disappear in just a matter of a fortnight; they stay back for a while, pushing expenses to add up over time. Besides, medication, therapy, and psychiatric visits are not necessarily pocket-friendly; if anything, the cost of each session is, more often than not, prohibitive. Not to mention, the absence of a financial cushion can add more to one’s worries, making the health condition poorer than ever. A comprehensive mental health policy helps individuals ensure consistent care, without much worry.
No more stigma
With people buying mental health care plans as a standard part of health insurance coverage, the focus on the importance of mental health zooms in. It sends the message that mental wellbeing is just as crucial as physical health. This–somewhere down the line–helps remove the stigma surrounding the topic, and encourages more and more people to seek help when they need it.
Final takeaway!
Mental health treatment is not something that one can take lightly or keep stalling and get away with it. There’s still a way to go before society comes to treat this aspect of health as more than just a stigmatised topic. mental health coverage is an effort to make this journey shorter–and a lot easier. With the right mental health insurance plan by side, one can make sure they get timely care and cope up with the condition soon before it worsens — all without worrying about finances.
