Personal Accident Insurance: A Smart Add‑On to Your Health Insurance Policy

A health insurance policy is primarily there to address eligible healthcare expenses when you need medical treatment. But financial pressure after an accident can extend beyond the cost of hospitalisation. If an injury leads to a disability or temporarily affects your ability to work, you may have other expenses to manage at the same time. Personal accident insurance addresses specified accidental events through benefits that may apply to accidental death, disability, or other covered situations, depending on the policy terms.

What Financial Risks Can Follow a Serious Accident?

The immediate concern after an accident is usually treatment. The financial effect, however, can continue after you leave the hospital.

If an injury affects your ability to work, your regular income may be affected while household expenses continue. A serious disability may also require changes to your daily routine or create additional costs. These circumstances are different from the medical expenses that your health policy may cover.

A personal accident policy may provide specified benefits for accidental death or disabilities resulting from an accident.

How Can Personal Accident Insurance Complement Health Insurance?

The two types of cover can address different situations.