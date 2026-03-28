Personal Loan vs Credit Card: Which is better for large expenses?

Large expenses such as weddings, medical treatments or home renovations often require careful financial planning and when additional funds are needed, many people explore borrowing options to manage the costs more comfortably.

Personal Loans and Credit Cards are two commonly used choices. Before starting a Credit Card or a loan application, it helps to understand how these options work and how their repayment structures differ when covering larger expenses.

Understanding how Personal Loans work

With a Personal Loan, you can easily borrow a fixed sum of money from a lender and pay it back over a predetermined time period. This is done using Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) and a portion of the loan amount and interest is included in each EMI.

Because the entire amount is paid up front, Personal Loans are frequently used for larger expenses like weddings, home repairs, or medical treatments.

The transparent repayment schedule is an additional advantage and monthly financial planning becomes simpler because the EMI typically remains constant throughout the loan term. Before applying, it is wise to use an EMI calculator for a Personal Loan to estimate your monthly payments.

Understanding how Credit Cards work

A Credit Card gives you access to a pre-approved spending limit instead of giving you a lump sum of money. You can use it to shop, pay bills or make online payments whenever needed. You just need to ensure that you stay within that limit.

Credit Cards are frequently used for small, immediate expenses and travel reservations. Moreover, convenience is one of the main advantages of this credit method. During the billing cycle, you can pay with the card first and then pay it back later.

You might not be required to pay interest if you pay the entire outstanding balance within the billing cycle. However, interest may be assessed if a certain amount is not paid, and these rates are typically higher than those of many other borrowing options.

Personal Loan vs Credit Card for large expenses

Both options provide access to funds, but they differ in how the borrowing and repayment are structured.