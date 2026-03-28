Personal Loan vs Credit Card: Which is better for large expenses?
Before starting a Credit Card or a loan application, it helps to understand how these options work
Large expenses such as weddings, medical treatments or home renovations often require careful financial planning and when additional funds are needed, many people explore borrowing options to manage the costs more comfortably.
Personal Loans and Credit Cards are two commonly used choices. Before starting a Credit Card or a loan application, it helps to understand how these options work and how their repayment structures differ when covering larger expenses.
Understanding how Personal Loans work
With a Personal Loan, you can easily borrow a fixed sum of money from a lender and pay it back over a predetermined time period. This is done using Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) and a portion of the loan amount and interest is included in each EMI.
Because the entire amount is paid up front, Personal Loans are frequently used for larger expenses like weddings, home repairs, or medical treatments.
The transparent repayment schedule is an additional advantage and monthly financial planning becomes simpler because the EMI typically remains constant throughout the loan term. Before applying, it is wise to use an EMI calculator for a Personal Loan to estimate your monthly payments.
Understanding how Credit Cards work
A Credit Card gives you access to a pre-approved spending limit instead of giving you a lump sum of money. You can use it to shop, pay bills or make online payments whenever needed. You just need to ensure that you stay within that limit.
Credit Cards are frequently used for small, immediate expenses and travel reservations. Moreover, convenience is one of the main advantages of this credit method. During the billing cycle, you can pay with the card first and then pay it back later.
You might not be required to pay interest if you pay the entire outstanding balance within the billing cycle. However, interest may be assessed if a certain amount is not paid, and these rates are typically higher than those of many other borrowing options.
Personal Loan vs Credit Card for large expenses
Both options provide access to funds, but they differ in how the borrowing and repayment are structured.
How to choose the best option
Choosing between a Personal Loan and a Credit Card often depends on the size of the expense. It also depends on how quickly you plan to repay it.
If you need a large sum of money right away, a Personal Loan may be a better option as it repays the amount over a set period of time in monthly installments. On the other hand, a Credit Card may be preferred for small purchases.
If the entire balance is paid off within the billing cycle, you may be able to avoid paying interest; however, keeping a large balance for an extended period of time may result in higher interest payments.
Conclusion
A Credit Card and a Personal Loan have different financial uses and the ability to clearly plan the repayment is often the key to making the right decision when handling large expenses.
You can use the EMI calculator for a Personal Loan to better understand your monthly payments. Choosing the option that best fits your budget and repayment plan allows you to manage large expenses with less financial stress.
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