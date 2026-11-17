A personal loan and a loan against a credit card are both unsecured credit facilities, offered to borrowers to meet their varying financial needs. However, they differ in terms of how they are offered, repayment terms, loan amount and interest charged. Understanding the difference between the two can help borrower choose the right financing option as per their requirement.

Understanding How Each Borrowing Option Works

What is a Personal Loan?

An unsecured credit facility extended to borrowers based on their creditworthiness and the lender’s eligibility criteria. Lenders usually take into consideration multiple factors, including the credit score, repayment history, income level, profession, employment type and existing debt obligations of the borrower.

What is a Loan Against Credit Cards

A pre-approved limit offered to select customers based on their credit card usage and repayment history. The facility offers quick access to funds and can prove helpful in times of emergencies. However, the interest rate on a loan against credit cards is usually higher than the personal loan interest rate.

Where Do They Differ?

The following are the key differences between personal loans and credit card debt: