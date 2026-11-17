Personal Loan vs Loan Against Credit Cards: What Should You Choose?
A pre-approved limit offered to select customers based on their credit card usage and repayment history
A personal loan and a loan against a credit card are both unsecured credit facilities, offered to borrowers to meet their varying financial needs. However, they differ in terms of how they are offered, repayment terms, loan amount and interest charged. Understanding the difference between the two can help borrower choose the right financing option as per their requirement.
Understanding How Each Borrowing Option Works
What is a Personal Loan?
An unsecured credit facility extended to borrowers based on their creditworthiness and the lender’s eligibility criteria. Lenders usually take into consideration multiple factors, including the credit score, repayment history, income level, profession, employment type and existing debt obligations of the borrower.
What is a Loan Against Credit Cards
A pre-approved limit offered to select customers based on their credit card usage and repayment history. The facility offers quick access to funds and can prove helpful in times of emergencies. However, the interest rate on a loan against credit cards is usually higher than the personal loan interest rate.
Where Do They Differ?
The following are the key differences between personal loans and credit card debt:
Impact of a Personal Loan on Credit Score
● Hard inquiry: When you apply for a personal loan, lenders initiate a hard inquiry. This can momentarily lower your credit score.
● Credit mix: Your credit mix changes with the addition of a new loan product.
● Repayment history: While late or missed payments might lower your score, timely EMI payments contribute to a favourable repayment history.
● Credit utilization: Since personal loans are not revolving credit, they do not directly raise your credit card utilization ratio.
Impact of a Loan Against Credit Cards on Credit Score
● Hard inquiry: Depending on the card issuer's process, applying for a loan against a credit card can lead to a hard inquiry.
● Credit utilization: Your available credit limit may be lowered and your credit utilization ratio may rise if the loan is adjusted against your current credit card limit. This may temporarily affect your credit score.
● Repayment history: While defaults or late payments might lower your score, timely EMI repayment helps you maintain a good repayment record.
Key Difference in Credit Score Impact
The key difference between the two is that a personal loan is listed as a separate loan account on your credit report, whereas a loan against a credit card may affect the existing credit card account, depending on the issuer and reporting facility.
How to Choose the Right Financing Option
Before choosing between the two, borrowers should consider various factors, including their credit requirement, repayment capacity and the total cost of credit. Additionally, borrowers can consider the following factors as well:
● The amount needed: If you need a higher loan amount, a personal loan can be a suitable option. A loan against a credit card is usually restricted to the available credit limit.
● Process feasibility: A loan against your credit card involves a simpler process, enabling faster disbursal of funds.
● Urgency of funds: If you already have a credit card with a pre-approved loan offer, borrowing against it may involve a simpler application process. However, several lenders also offer personal loans with quick disbursal.
● Interest rates and charges: Compare the interest rates, processing fees, foreclosure charges and total repayment amount of both options. Do not choose solely based on the advertised interest rate.
● Repayment flexibility: Personal loans usually offer more repayment flexibility than a loan against a credit card. Choose an option as per your repayment capacity.
While taking a loan against your credit card can be relatively easier, it may attract higher charges than a personal loan. But during emergencies, a loan against your credit card can be more convenient than a personal loan.
Ultimately, choose the right borrowing option between personal loan and credit card loan that offers a suitable loan amount, affordable EMIs and a lower overall borrowing cost without putting additional pressure on your finances.