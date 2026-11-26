Gold can mean a necklace bought for a wedding, fund units held in a demat account, or a contract traded on a commodity exchange. Each gives you a different way to participate in the gold market. The important differences involve what you own, how much money you commit and what happens when you sell. Understanding these details helps you separate a purchase for personal use from an investment or a trade with ongoing financial obligations.

What Is Physical Gold?

Physical gold is metal you buy as jewellery, coins or bars. You take possession and arrange its safekeeping. You do not need a demat account to own it.

Jewellery has practical and emotional value, but its purchase price includes more than the gold itself. Making charges, taxes and charges for stones can increase the bill. These amounts may not be recovered when you sell.

Coins and bars avoid jewellery design charges, although dealer premiums and selling deductions can still apply. Ask for the resale terms before paying.

For jewellery, check the declared purity and hallmark details. BIS allows consumers to verify the Hallmark Unique Identification number, or HUID, through the BIS Care app. Keep the invoice, which records the purchase details. A hallmark verifies purity; it does not guarantee investment returns.

How Do Gold ETFs Work?

A gold exchange-traded fund, or ETF, is a mutual fund scheme designed to track domestic gold prices. It holds gold and permitted assets under its scheme rules. You own units in the fund rather than jewellery or a particular bar.

To buy and sell these units on a stock exchange, retail investors need to open a demat account and have a trading account. The trading account places orders; the demat account holds the units electronically. The fund arranges custody of its underlying gold.

Why ETF Returns Can Differ From Gold Prices

Fund expenses reduce returns, while cash holdings and other factors can affect how closely the scheme follows gold. Tracking difference measures the return gap against its benchmark. Tracking error measures how much that gap varies over time.

Also check the bid-ask spread, which is the gap between available buying and selling prices. A wide spread increases trading costs. An exchange listing does not guarantee that every order will find a buyer immediately at your preferred price.

What Are Gold Futures?

Gold futures are standardised exchange contracts to buy or sell a specified quantity of gold at an agreed price for a future settlement date. Indian commodity exchanges offer contracts with defined quantities, purity standards and expiry dates.

You initially deposit margin, a financial security amount, instead of paying the entire contract value. This creates leverage: a relatively small deposit supports a larger market position. Margin is neither the purchase price nor a limit on possible losses.

A Simple Margin Example

Suppose a contract represents gold worth ₹10 lakh and, purely for illustration, requires ₹1 lakh as margin. A 2% fall in its value produces a ₹20,000 loss for the buyer before charges. That equals 20% of the initial deposit.

Actual margins vary. Futures positions are marked to market daily, meaning gains and losses are calculated using settlement prices. Losses and higher margin requirements can require additional funds.

Expiry Creates Additional Responsibilities

Some gold contracts involve compulsory physical delivery for positions remaining open under the applicable rules. Check the delivery period, funding requirements and broker deadlines. Holding a contract towards expiry can create obligations beyond an ordinary buy-and-sell trade.

Key Differences at a Glance

Feature

Physical Gold

Gold ETFs

Gold Futures

Ownership

You own the metal.

You own fund units.

You hold a contractual position.

Initial payment

You pay the purchase price.

You pay for the units purchased.

You deposit the required margin.

Storage

You arrange safekeeping.

The fund arranges custody.

Delivery can create storage needs.

Holding period

There is no contract expiry.

Units have no futures-style expiry.

Each contract has an expiry.

Costs and Risks Beyond the Quoted Price

The displayed gold price does not tell you the total cost of participation. Review the expenses attached to the form you use.

● Physical ownership can involve locker fees, insurance and deductions at resale.

● ETFs carry fund expenses and may involve brokerage, account charges and trading spreads.

● Futures trading involves brokerage, exchange charges and applicable levies. Extending exposure by closing one contract and opening another also creates costs and possible price differences.

All three face gold price risk. Gold does not pay interest merely because you own it. Indian prices also respond to international prices, currency movements and domestic conditions.

Why Gold Prices Can Look Different

A jeweller's quotation, an ETF's unit price and a futures quotation may look unrelated because they use different units and pricing bases. An ETF unit does not necessarily represent one gram of gold.

The spot price refers to gold for immediate settlement. Futures prices can reflect financing and storage costs until delivery, so they need not equal today's spot price. Before comparing figures, check the quantity, purity and settlement date. Comparing a jewellery bill directly with a contract quotation can therefore give a very misleading impression.

Match the Form to the Purpose

A wedding purchase requires something you can wear or gift. Physical gold meets that need, although purchase costs affect its eventual resale value.

An investor seeking gold exposure without managing metal may find ETF units easier to hold. Read the scheme documents and review costs, trading activity and tracking performance.

A jeweller managing price exposure or an experienced trader may use futures. This requires understanding contract size, available funds and settlement obligations. A smaller initial deposit should never be mistaken for a smaller financial commitment.

Final Thoughts

Start with what you need gold to do. Ownership, investment exposure and trading are different goals. Then examine the full cost, exit process and responsibilities involved. Before acting, read the relevant purchase terms, scheme documents or contract specifications. Clear expectations matter more than choosing a form simply because gold prices have recently risen. No form guarantees a profit.